Your data, your rules: Firefox’s privacy-first AI features you can trust

Firefox is expanding its AI-powered features, all designed to keep your data private. We believe technology should serve you, not monitor you. Our team understands the importance of privacy, especially as AI rapidly integrates into our daily lives.

Firefox protects your privacy by running AI models directly on your device, ensuring your sensitive data remains local. We aim to integrate AI in ways that genuinely enhance your daily browsing while preserving what matters most: choice, privacy and trust.

Supercharge your productivity with no privacy trade-offs

Our AI-powered tools are built to enhance your experience while keeping your data secure:

Automatic alt text generation describes images, enhancing accessibility without compromising privacy.

Translation capabilities allow seamless browsing, translating pages instantly without sending content off-device.

AI-enhanced tab groups automatically suggest intuitive names based on page titles and recommend related tabs — all computed privately on your device.

Link preview, our latest experimental feature, generates key points from articles, providing a quick snippet without external processing.

Firefox brings choice and transparency to you

Unlike browsers that impose proprietary solutions, Firefox allows you to select your preferred AI chatbot provider directly in the sidebar. You’re free to explore and switch between AI chatbots at any time. You can also remove downloaded AI models anytime from the on-device model management screen. Whether you’re seeking quick assistance, deep research, or daily productivity, Firefox ensures you remain in control.

Our ongoing commitment to privacy-preserving AI drives us to continuously develop and enhance features that respect and protect your personal information. At Firefox, AI is about creating a smarter, more intuitive browsing experience that boosts productivity without sacrificing privacy.

We’re excited about the future and remain dedicated to investing in AI solutions that position Firefox as your trusted digital companion.