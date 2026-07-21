You’re planning a trip. Reading an article. Following a recipe.

Then a question pops into your head. Sometimes it leads down a rabbit hole – with more searches, more tabs and plenty to explore. Other times, you just need a little context so you can get back to what you were doing.

That’s why we’re introducing Quick Answers for Firefox on iOS.

With Quick Answers, you can ask a question using your voice and get a concise answer. Just open a new tab, long-press the voice button and ask.

For example:

“What does mellifluous mean?”

“What is 95 degrees Fahrenheit in Celsius?”

“What’s the difference between suede and nubuck?”

If a quick answer is all you need, you’re done.

If you want to dig in deeper, the links to supporting sources are there for exploration.

Built with transparency and privacy in mind

We’ve built Quick Answers to be transparent about how it works and what data is shared.

Voice is processed on your device using Apple’s speech recognition technology. No raw audio is stored or sent to the server, and Firefox doesn’t share your browsing history or personal context with the AI model. Only the transcribed text of your question is sent to generate an answer. You can turn the feature off at any time in Settings → AI Controls.

Quick Answers is starting to roll out today to Firefox for iOS users in the U.S. using English.

Oh, and if you’re wondering…

Mellifluous means pleasant and musical to hear.

means pleasant and musical to hear. 95 degrees Fahrenheit is 35 degrees Celsius.

is 35 degrees Celsius. Suede is made from the underside of the hide, while nubuck is made from the outer side and buffed to create a soft, velvety texture.