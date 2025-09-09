On Firefox for iOS, summarize a page with a shake or a tap

On mobile, browsing often means quick checks on small screens, squeezed in between everything else you’re doing. We built Shake to Summarize on iOS to give you a clear summary with one move. That way, you can get what you need more easily and keep going.

How it works

Whether you just want the recipe, need to know something fast, or want to see if a long read is worth the time, Shake to Summarize gives you the key takeaways in seconds. To activate it, you can:



Shake your device .

. Tap the thunderbolt icon in the address bar.

in the address bar. Or, from the menu, tap three dots > Summarize Page.

The feature works on webpages with fewer than 5,000 words. (Learn more about content you can summarize here.)

Here’s an example of a summary:

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or later with iOS 26+, the summary is created on your device using Apple Intelligence. On other devices with earlier iOS versions, the page text is sent securely to Mozilla cloud-based AI, which creates the summary and sends it back.

Rollout starts Sept. 9

Shake to Summarize starts rolling out this week in the U.S. for English-language Firefox iOS users, then expands from there.

You’ll see a prompt the first time you come across content that can be summarized, and you can turn the feature on or off in settings anytime.

Designed for user choice

Sometimes you want the whole story. Sometimes you just need the highlights. Firefox mobile gives you both and leaves the choice to you.

Let us know what you think once you give it a try.