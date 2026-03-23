search
Download Firefox
search

Search

Firefox

Try Tab Notes in Firefox to leave a note on any page

calendar March 23, 2026
author
Firefox tab notes feature showing “Add note” popup to save information about an open tab

Don’t remember why you have all those webpages open? Now you can leave yourself a note for any tab.

Tab Notes — our latest experimental feature in Firefox — are designed to help you remember, reflect, and pick up where you left off on the web by letting you attach a short note to a webpage. 

Indicated by a sticky note icon and visible when hovering over tabs, Tab Notes notes remain connected to the page’s URL until you delete them. Your notes are yours. They remain private and accessible only to you. Firefox stores them locally in your browser and doesn’t send them to Mozilla.

Firefox hover preview showing an Apple Developer Menus page open in a background tab.

Starting March 24, you can try Tab Notes by following these steps:

  • Go to Settings.
  • Navigate to Firefox Labs (or enter about:preferences#experimental in the address bar). 
  • Tick the box beside Tab notes.
Firefox Labs settings page in dark mode showing Tab notes enabled as an experimental productivity feature.

Now you’re all set! Just right-click or hover over a tab and choose “Add Note” to create your first tab note!

Firefox tab note popup on a Linzer Cookies recipe page with the typed note “print recipe for mom.”

This work is inspired by user research that we conducted last year, which explored how people resume tasks after interruptions. One key insight we learned is that when we are interrupted, even a small reminder or message can significantly improve our ability to resume a task. 

Many people use a variety of analog (e.g., sticky notes) and digital tools (e.g., note-taking apps) for these purposes as well, and Tab Notes are our exploration of that idea in a practical, lightweight way. These notes are easy to create, edit, and delete.

This is an early experiment, part of the Firefox Labs program. We are eager for feedback, which you can share on Mozilla Connect or by filing a ticket in Bugzilla.

Take control of your internet

Download Firefox

This post is also available in: Deutsch (German) Français (French)

Share on Twitter

Related Articles

Firefox split view interface showing a browser tab selection menu with Website, Video and Article options.
Firefox

Split View in Firefox: Two tabs side by side, right where you need them

Read More
Firefox VPN feature enabled in browser window with shield icon, illustrated fox, and purple background.
Firefox

More reasons to love Firefox: What’s new now, and what’s coming soon

Read More
Close-up illustration of Firefox mascot face with orange fur, yellow cheeks, and purple eyes on a light background
Firefox

Meet Kit, your companion for a new internet era

Read More