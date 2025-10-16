Windows 10 updates are ending. Here’s what it means for Firefox users.

This week Microsoft released the final free monthly update to Windows 10. While this marks the end of support from Microsoft, Firefox will continue to support Windows 10 for the foreseeable future.

If you remain on Windows 10, you will continue to get the same updates to Firefox you do today, with all of our latest feature improvements and bug fixes. This includes our commitment to resolve security vulnerabilities as rapidly as we can, sometimes in less than 24 hours, with special security updates. Windows 10 remains a primary platform for Firefox users. Unlike older versions of Windows like Windows 7 and 8, where Mozilla is only offering security updates to Firefox, Windows 10 will get the latest and greatest features and bug fixes just like users on Windows 11.

Should you upgrade to Windows 11?

While Mozilla will continue to deliver the latest updates to Firefox on Windows 10, security online also requires continued updates from Microsoft to Windows 10 itself, and to the many other software and devices that you use on your Windows 10 computer. That’s why we recommend upgrading to Windows 11 if your computer supports it. You can find out if your PC can run Windows 11 and upgrade to it for free from your Windows update settings. With this option, when you start up Windows 11 for the first time you’ll find that Firefox is still installed, and all of your data and settings are just like you left them.

If your computer cannot run Windows 11, or you wish to remain on Windows 10 for other reasons, your next best option is to make sure you’re getting “extended security updates” from Microsoft. While these updates won’t deliver new Windows features or non-security bug fixes, they will fix security vulnerabilities that are found in Windows 10 in the future. You should see an option to “enroll” in these updates in your Windows update settings, and if you choose the “Windows Backup” option you’ll get the updates for free. Microsoft has more information on Windows 10 extended security updates if you have other questions.

Preparing for a device upgrade or new PC

If you get a new Windows 11 PC you might be surprised to see that even if you used Windows Backup, non-Microsoft apps like Firefox haven’t migrated with you. You will typically get a link in your start menu or on your desktop to re-install Firefox, and after it’s installed you’ll find that everything is “fresh” — without your bookmarks, saved passwords, browsing history, or any of your other data and settings.

This can be frustrating, but we do have a solution for you if you prepare in advance and back up your data using Firefox sync through a Mozilla account. To get started with sync, just choose “sign in” from the Firefox toolbar or menu, and we’ll walk you through the quick process of creating a Mozilla account and enabling sync.

Firefox sync helps transfer your data securely

Sync isn’t just for people who have Firefox running on more than one computer. It’s also a safe way to back up your data and protect yourself against a lost laptop, a computer that breaks down or is damaged, or your own excited forgetfulness if you get rid of your old PC the moment you get a new one. And what many Firefox users may not realize is that Firefox sync is “end-to-end encrypted,” which is a fancy way of saying that not even Mozilla can read your data. Without your password, which we don’t know, your data is an indecipherable scramble even to us. But it’s safe on our servers nonetheless, which means that if you find yourself with a new PC and a “fresh” Firefox, all you need to do is log in and all your bookmarks, passwords, history and more will quickly load in.

Meanwhile, you can also rest assured that if you continue to use Firefox on Windows 10 over the next few years, we’ll let you know through messages in Firefox if there is new information about staying secure and whether our stance regarding our support for Windows 10 needs to change.



Thanks for using Firefox, and know that you can always reach us at Mozilla Connect. We’re eager for your feedback and questions.