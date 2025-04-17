Mozilla’s CEO weighs in on U.S. v. Google

The CEO of Mozilla, Laura Chambers, provided insights about the U.S. v. Google LLC case on search competition ahead of the trial slated to begin April 21, 2025.

“As the CEO of Mozilla, I often have conversations about the future of this company. Most times these conversations are tied to how we build a better Internet that is accessible to everyone. It’s never about maximizing profits because we aren’t owned by billionaires and our lone shareholder is a non-profit whose mission is to build an open and secure internet ecosystem that places privacy, security and the rights of individuals over the bottom line.

At this moment our mission is particularly top of mind. The Court presiding over the Department of Justice’s search monopolization case against Google will soon convene a long-awaited remedies hearing that has the potential to significantly alter the industry and the open web.

Some of the remedies proposed in the case risk the future of our Firefox browser and Gecko browser engine—the last remaining non-Big Tech browser engine.

In the coming weeks, we hope to see a shift to focus on remedies that can improve search competition without harming the pro-competitive role that Firefox and other independent browsers play in the ecosystem.

I speak for many small and independent companies like Mozilla when I say that the benefits we deliver to consumers and competition can’t be measured by our market share because we regularly punch above our weight.

We fully support the Department of Justice’s efforts to improve competition in various digital markets, but we’re concerned that the proposed remedies in the search case will do much more harm than good and unnecessarily seek to promote search competition at the expense of browser and browser engine competition. If the Department of Justice truly wants to fix competition, they can’t solve one problem by creating another.

The outcome of this case isn’t just about one company, it’s about the future of the internet and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

There are only three main browser engines left and only one engine—Mozilla’s Gecko—is not owned by a Big Tech company. Browser engines shape how the web works. Gecko powers Firefox (and other independent browsers) and puts privacy and people first.

If it disappears, so does the open web.

Independent browsers like Firefox drive privacy innovation, security advancements, and offer people real choice. For over 25 years, Mozilla has fought for an open, competitive landscape where businesses can thrive, and consumers have real alternatives. We hope the remedies adopted by the Court enable us to continue this fight for many more years to come.”