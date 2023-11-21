Mozilla Ventures Invests in Sendmarc, Global Leader in Email and Domain Security

The investment will help Sendmarc provide essential DMARC protection to thousands of customers around the world

(TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2023) – Today, Mozilla Ventures is announcing an investment in Sendmarc, an industry leader in email and domain cybersecurity.

Sendmarc specializes in preventing email impersonation (i.e. phishing and spoofing), the root cause of more than 90% of cybercrimes. The company’s cutting-edge tools and practices enable organizations to protect their email domains and closely monitor for any attempted abuse. Sendmarc helps customers deploy DMARC, the same email authentication protocol used by NASA and other parts of the U.S. government.

Sendmarc provides email and domain security protection for thousands of companies across five continents. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, stock exchanges, banks, insurance companies, tech companies, retailers, municipalities, law firms, and law enforcement agencies. Organizations can determine if their domain is vulnerable to impersonation by using Sendmarc’s free Know Your Score tool.

Mozilla Ventures is a first-of-its-kind impact venture fund to invest in startups that push the internet — and the tech industry — in a better direction. The fund’s mission is largely modeled on Mozilla’s “Creating Trustworthy AI” whitepaper.

Mozilla Ventures isn’t publicizing its investment amount at this time. Sendmarc has previously received investment from Atlantica Ventures, Allan Gray E-Squared Ventures, Fireball Capital, Endeavor Catalyst, 4Di Capital, Kalon Venture Partners, Endeavor Harvest, and Alpha Private Capital.

Says Sacha Matulovich, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Sendmarc: “Responsible domain owners must use DMARC to protect their customers, their suppliers, their employees and the public from email impersonation, the most prevalent form of cybercrime. Mozilla’s investment in Sendmarc helps us make this a reality — and sends a strong message to the entire ecosystem of email administrators, MSPs and MSSPs about the importance of email and domain cybersecurity.”

Says Mohamed Nanabhay, Managing Partner of Mozilla Ventures: “Sendmarc and Mozilla Ventures both see email and domain security as a cornerstone of a healthy internet. With our investment, we’re not just supporting Sendmarc — we’re supporting an internet that’s more resilient to cybercrime.”

Sendmarc will join a cohort of other mission driven startups that Mozilla Ventures has invested in, including Fiddler, Array Insights, heylogin, Lelapa AI, Themis AI, Block Party, and Rodeo. Mozilla Ventures launched in 2022 with an initial $35 million in funding.

