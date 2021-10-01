Superhero passwords may be your kryptonite wherever you go online

A password is like a key to your house. In the online world, your password keeps your house of personal information safe, so a super strong password is like having a superhero in a fight of good vs. evil. In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness month, we revisited our “Princesses make terrible passwords for Disney+ and every other account,” and took a look to see how fortified superhero passwords are in the fight against hackers and breaches. According to haveibeenpwned.com, take a look at the how many times these superhero passwords have showed up in breached datasets:

And if you thought maybe their real identities might make for a better password, think again!

Lucky for you, we’ve got a family of products from a company you can trust, Mozilla, a mission-driven company with a 20-year track record of fighting for online privacy and a healthier internet. Here are your best tools in the fight against hackers and breaches:

Keep passwords safe from cyber threats with this new Firefox super power on Firefox on Android

This Cybersecurity Awareness month, we added new features for Firefox on Android, to keep your passwords safe. You might not have every password memorized by heart, nor do you need to when you use Firefox. With Firefox, users will be able to seamlessly access Firefox saved passwords. This means you can use any password you’ve saved in the browser to log into any online account like your Twitter or Instagram app. No need to open a web page. It’s that seamless and simple. Plus, you can also use biometric security, such as your face or fingerprint, to unlock the app and safely access your accounts. These new features will be available next Tuesday with the latest Firefox on Android release. Here are more details on the upcoming new features:

Creating and adding new passwords is easy – Now, when you create an account for any app on your mobile device, you can also create and add a new password, which you can save directly in the Firefox browser and you can use it on both mobile and desktop.

Create and add new passwords

Take your passwords with you on the go – Now you can easily autofill your password on your phone and use any password you’ve saved in the browser to log into any online account like your Twitter or Instagram app. No need to open a web page. Plus, if you have a Firefox account then you can sync all your passwords across desktop and mobile devices. It’s that seamless and simple.

Sync all your passwords across desktop and mobile devices

Unlock your passwords with your fingerprint and face – Now only you can safely open your accounts when you use biometric security such as your fingerprint or face to unlock the access page to your logins and passwords.

Forget J.A.R.V.I.S, keep informed of hacks and breaches with Firefox Monitor

Avoid your spidey senses from tingling every time you hear about hacks and breaches by signing up with Firefox Monitor. You’ll be able to keep an eye on your accounts once you sign up for Firefox Monitor and get alerts delivered to your email whenever there’s been a data breach or if your accounts have been hacked.

X Ray vision won’t work on a Virtual Private Network like Mozilla VPN

One of the reasons people use a Virtual Private Network (VPN), an encrypted connection that serves as a tunnel between your computer and VPN server, is to protect themselves whenever they use a public WiFi network. It sounds harmless, but public WiFi networks can be like a backdoor for hackers. With a VPN, you can rest assured you’re safe whenever you use the public WiFi network at your local cafe or library. Find and use a trusted VPN provider like our Mozilla VPN, a fast and easy-to-use VPN service. Thousands of people have signed up to subscribe to our Mozilla VPN, which provides encryption and device-level protection of your connection and information when you are on the Web.

How did we get these numbers? Unfortunately, we don’t have a J.A.R.V.I.S, so we looked these up in haveipbeenpwned.com. We couldn’t access any data files, browse lists of passwords or link passwords to logins — that info is inaccessible and kept secure — but we could look up random passwords manually. Current numbers on the site may be higher than at time of publication as new datasets are added to HIBP. Alas, data breaches keep happening. There’s no time like the present to make sure all your passwords are built like Ironman.