Credit card autofill now enabled in the United Kingdom, France and Germany

With the rapid growth of e-commerce in the last few years, more people are expecting their browser to help them out when shopping online. Firefox has supported credit card autofill in the United States and Canada since 2018. Starting today Firefox can remember and fill credit card details additionally in the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

How to use credit card autofill

In order to use credit card autofill, enter your credit card information when checking out online, as you normally do. After submitting your payment details, Firefox will prompt you to save your card information if it is a new credit card, or to update if you have saved this card before.

After saving or updating your details, you will be able to quickly fill out payment forms in the future.

