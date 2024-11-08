We asked why you love Firefox. Here’s what you said.

For two decades, Firefox has been at the heart of an open, user-centered web. From the early days of tabbed browsing and pop-up blocking to today’s privacy protections and customization options, Firefox has empowered users like you with control and freedom to explore the internet on your own terms. So, to mark our 20th anniversary, we asked: What made you fall in love with Firefox?

Whether you’ve been with us since the very first version or joined more recently, your answers remind us of the deep connections Firefox has built over the years. Some of you love Firefox for the features that make it stand out from other browsers. Others value Firefox for the trust it has earned over time. And for many, it’s been a loyal companion from the very beginning.

Here’s a look at what makes Firefox special to so many of you.

Features that keep you coming back

These are the features that make Firefox your go-to browser.

“It’s just that other browsers are too privacy invasive. And Firefox has a lot of great features not just one.”

— @xonidev “Containers is the killer feature.”

— @Kaegun “PIP (picture-in-picture) in every video”

— @JanakXD “Add-ons on mobile 👀”

— @kotulp “switched on V 1.0 never gone back to other browsers. Using sync between multiple desktops / Laptops & mobile is great [especially] for adblock extensions!”

— @satanas_g

Improvements over the years

As Firefox has grown, so has our commitment to making your browsing experience better and faster.

“Stability improvements, cleaner UI, rust under the hood, adblock”

— @lee_official_the_real_one “It’s fast”

— @blessedwithsins

The trust factor

Beyond features, many of you choose Firefox for its transparency, commitment to open-source, and user-first principles.

“It wasn’t a feature. It was trust.”

— @JimConnolly “I moved from Opera to Firefox because it was open-source and obeyed most of the standards. It’s been my default since version 1.5. Why wouldn’t it be?”

— @omarwilley

In it from the beginning

Some of you have been here since the early days, and Firefox has become part of your internet history.

“my dad used it first before installing it on the family laptop 18 years ago where every one could use it. Gotta say i never switched to another browser after i got my own computer 16 years ago.”

— @032Zero “Tabbed browsing. Never left since.”

— @ergosteur “I just liked Mozilla’s logo at the time, this was 20 years ago”

— @SneedPlays “I don’t remember using anything else except firefox (as main web browser)”

— @Miki1877852468 “Well, it was a successor to Netscape. Though migration was in 2008, I started using Firefox around 2005-2006. It was the best browser at the time. It is still the best browser for me now.”

— @erolcanulutas

Whatever it is that made you fall in love with Firefox, we’re so glad you’re here. Thanks for being part of our story and helping us keep the web open, safe and truly yours.