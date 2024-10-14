It’s Halloween — pick your spooky Firefox disguise

Halloween is creeping up on us, and this year, Firefox is getting into the spirit with a spooky twist: Our iconic fox has transformed into a lineup of eerie disguises.



The real magic, of course, is that Firefox helps keep your online identity safe all year long. But in the spirit of Halloween, we’ve created something special to help you celebrate the season – whether you’re refreshing your wallpaper or adding some Halloween flair to your socials. Check out Firefox’s spooky disguises.

Frankenfox

A patchwork fox brought to life, sewn from threads across the web. Credit: Michael Ham / Mozilla

Click on the following to download: Logo, desktop wallpaper, mobile wallpaper

Mummy Fox

Wrapped in mystery and ready to haunt your screen. Credit: Michale Ham / Mozilla

Click on the following to download: Logo, desktop wallpaper, mobile wallpaper

Vampire Fox

Sharp, sleek and stylish – with a byte. Credit: Michael Ham / Mozilla

Click on the following to download: Logo, desktop wallpaper, mobile wallpaper

Werefox

A wild creature of the night, prowling the web. Credit: Michael Ham / Mozilla

Click on the following to download: Logo, desktop wallpaper, mobile wallpaper

Witchfox

Stirring up online magic with a wicked look. Credit: Michael Ham / Mozilla

Click on the following to download: Logo, desktop wallpaper, mobile wallpaper

Zombie Fox

Our classic fox with a dash of the undead, ready to haunt the web. Credit: Michael Ham / Mozilla

Click on the following to download: Logo, desktop wallpaper, mobile wallpaper

How to use

Click and save your favorite from the links above. Update your profile pictures, desktop and mobile wallpapers with our spooktacular designs. Tag us on social with #SpookyFirefox and let us know which Firefox disguise you’ve chosen to be this Halloween!

Whether you’re haunting your screen or casting a spell on your digital space, Firefox’s Halloween disguises are here to help you embrace the spirit of the season.

So, which spooky disguise will you choose this Halloween?