Announcing Steve Teixeira, Mozilla’s new Chief Product Officer

I am pleased to share that Steve Teixeira has joined Mozilla as our Chief Product Officer. During our search for a Chief Product Officer, Steve stood out to us because of his extensive experience at tech and internet companies where he played instrumental roles in shaping products from research, design, security, development, and getting them out to market.

Steve Teixeira joins Mozilla executive team. Steve was photographed in Redmond, Wash., August 5, 2022.

(Photo by Dan DeLong for Mozilla)

As Chief Product Officer, Steve will be responsible for leading our product teams. This will include setting a product vision and strategy that accelerates the growth and impact of our existing products and setting the foundation for new product development. His product management and technical expertise as well as his leadership experience are the right fit to lead our product teams into Mozilla’s next chapter.

“There are few opportunities today to build software that is unambiguously good for the world while also being loveable for customers and great for business,” said Teixeira. “I see that potential in Firefox, Pocket, and the rest of the Mozilla product family. I’m also excited about being a part of the evolution of the product family that comes from projecting Mozilla’s evergreen principles through a modern lens to solve some of today’s most vexing challenges for people on the internet.”

Steve comes to us most recently from Twitter, where he spent eight months as a Vice President of Product for their Machine Learning and Data platforms. Prior to that, Steve led Product Management, Design and Research in Facebook’s Infrastructure organization. He also spent almost 14 years at Microsoft where he was responsible for the Windows third-party software ecosystems and held leadership roles in Windows IoT, Visual Studio and the Technical Computing Group. Steve also held a variety of engineering roles at small and medium-sized companies in the Valley in spaces like developer tools, endpoint security, mobile computing, and professional services.

Steve will report to me and sit on the steering committee.