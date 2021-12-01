search
pocket best of 2021 stories
Pocket

Pocket's state-by-state guide to the most popular articles in 2021

December 1, 2021
author

We’re just going to say it: it feels a little bit weird to wrap up 2021 because this year feels like three years in one and an extension of 2020 simultaneously. At some point in the near future, 2020 and 2021 will be studied in history books. While we can’t predict what the history books will say, we can analyze what defined this year for us. 

We do just that in Pocket’s Best of 2021 — the most-saved, -read and -shared articles by Pocket readers, spanning culture, science, tech and more. 

As we analyzed the winning articles, we wondered what we might learn if we looked at the data state by state. 

Setting aside the top story worldwide for 2021, Adam Grant’s piece naming that ‘blah’ feeling we felt after 2020, the top story in all but five states was a guide to deleting all of your old online accounts. And most of the five locales that differ — D.C., Maine, New York, North Dakota and Montana — have that story as the second most-saved story. 

We saw a few patterns among top stories across several states. Americans weren’t just deleting old online accounts; they were also trying to strengthen their memory, pondering how the rich avoid income tax and wondering how to be wittier in conversation

We might all have been languishing but we were also questioning if we could improve ourselves — or at least our bank accounts. Some things don’t change, even after two of the strangest years in modern history.

Check below to see the top two stories from your state.

Alabama

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

Alaska

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Delta Has Changed the Pandemic Endgame published on The Atlantic 

Arizona

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc 

Arkansas

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. How to be witty and clever in conversation published on Quartz 

California

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. ​​The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica 

Colorado

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc 

Connecticut

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc 

Delaware

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Among the Insurrectionists published on The New Yorker 

District of Columbia 

  1. The Pandemic Has Erased Entire Categories of Friendship published on The Atlantic 
  2. Grief and Conspiracy 20 Years After 9/11  published on The Atlantic 

Florida

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. The Curious Case of Florida’s Pandemic Response published on The Atlantic 

Georgia

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. ​​The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica 

Hawaii

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. How to Practice published on The New Yorker 

Idaho

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. The Great Resignation Is Accelerating published on  The Atlantic 

Illinois

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. A Battle Between a Great City and a Great Lake published on The New York Times

Indiana

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

Iowa

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election published on TIME

Kansas

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. ​​The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica 

Kentucky

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. The Six Morning Routines that Will Make You Happier, Healthier and More Productive published on Scott H. Young

Louisiana

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. How to be witty and clever in conversation pubished on Quartz 

Maine

  1. Delta Has Changed the Pandemic Endgame published on The Atlantic 
  2. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek

Maryland

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. ​​The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica 

Massachusetts

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. ​​The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica 

Michigan

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

Minnesota

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. ​​The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica 

Mississippi

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. How Fit Can You Get From Just Walking? published on GQ

Missouri

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. How to be witty and clever in conversation published on Quartz 

Montana

  1. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc
  2. Scientist Author Busts Myths About Exercise, Sitting And Sleep : Shots – Health News published on NPR

Nebraska

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Delta Has Changed the Pandemic Endgame published on The Atlantic 

Nevada

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

New Hampshire

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. The Six Morning Routines that Will Make You Happier, Healthier and More Productive published on Scott H. Young

New Jersey

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. ​​The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica 

New Mexico

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

New York

  1. Who Is the Bad Art Friend? published on The New York Times Magazine
  2. The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica  

North Carolina

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

North Dakota

  1. Inside the Worst-Hit County in the Worst-Hit State in the Worst-Hit Country published on The New Yorker
  2. 5 Questions the Most Interesting People Will Always Ask in Conversations published on Inc

Ohio

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

Oklahoma

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. 5 Questions the Most Interesting People Will Always Ask in Conversations published on Inc

Oregon

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Delta Has Changed the Pandemic Endgame published on The Atlantic 

Pennsylvania

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

Rhode Island

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Among the Insurrectionists published on The New Yorker 

South Carolina

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. The Six Morning Routines that Will Make You Happier, Healthier and More Productive published on Scott H. Young

South Dakota

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

Tennessee

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica  

Texas

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica  

Utah

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. 5 Questions the Most Interesting People Will Always Ask in Conversations published on Inc

Vermont

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Among the Insurrectionists published on The New Yorker

Virginia

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax  published on ProPublica  

Washington

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Delta Has Changed the Pandemic Endgame published on The Atlantic 

West Virginia

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. The Six Morning Routines that Will Make You Happier, Healthier and More Productive published on Scott H. Young

Wisconsin

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

Wyoming

  1. How to Delete Your Old Online Accounts (and Why You Should) published on How To Geek
  2. Train Your Brain to Remember Anything You Learn With This Simple, 20-Minute Habit published on Inc

Learn more about Pocket’s Best of 2021:

