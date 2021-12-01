Pocket’s state-by-state guide to the most popular articles in 2021

We’re just going to say it: it feels a little bit weird to wrap up 2021 because this year feels like three years in one and an extension of 2020 simultaneously. At some point in the near future, 2020 and 2021 will be studied in history books. While we can’t predict what the history books will say, we can analyze what defined this year for us.

We do just that in Pocket’s Best of 2021 — the most-saved, -read and -shared articles by Pocket readers, spanning culture, science, tech and more.

As we analyzed the winning articles, we wondered what we might learn if we looked at the data state by state.

Setting aside the top story worldwide for 2021, Adam Grant’s piece naming that ‘blah’ feeling we felt after 2020, the top story in all but five states was a guide to deleting all of your old online accounts. And most of the five locales that differ — D.C., Maine, New York, North Dakota and Montana — have that story as the second most-saved story.

We saw a few patterns among top stories across several states. Americans weren’t just deleting old online accounts; they were also trying to strengthen their memory, pondering how the rich avoid income tax and wondering how to be wittier in conversation.

We might all have been languishing but we were also questioning if we could improve ourselves — or at least our bank accounts. Some things don’t change, even after two of the strangest years in modern history.

Check below to see the top two stories from your state.

