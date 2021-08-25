How to enable text-to-speech in Pocket

With Listen, you can have your articles in Pocket read out loud. This is perfect for those times when you’re doing chores around the house or driving during your commute, when your eyes and hands are busy.

Step 1: Open your Pocket list in your mobile device and choose an article.

Step 2: Tap the headset icon to launch text-to-voice.

Step 3: Tap the Play button to start listening.

Step 4: Use the controls to adjust the experience — voice speed, play/pause button, skip to next article and archive.

Enjoy!