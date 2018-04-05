Facebook Container extension now includes Instagram and Facebook Messenger

To help you control the amount of data Facebook can gather about you, we have updated the Facebook Container extension to include Instagram and Facebook Messenger. This way, users of these sites, can also benefit from the tracking protections of the Facebook Container.

After releasing the Facebook Container extension, we realized that Facebook could still try to identify you outside of your container when you login to other properties that they own. For example, if you login to messenger.com outside of your Facebook Container, Facebook could still track you.

With this update the extension isolates your data from Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger into a separate container making it harder for for them to track your activity on other websites via third-party cookies. Data can still be shared between these three sites within the Facebook Container. The Facebook Container extension works with the most recent Firefox on Desktop. It does not work on other browsers and it does not work on Firefox for mobile.

There are many valuable services offered by Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. We want you to be able to keep connecting with friends and family, liking photos of food and keeping up with your favourite internet corgi. But if you’d like Facebook data to stay within Facebook and the companies it owns, the Facebook Container extension is here to give you tools to limit what data others can collect about you. As always, that includes us: Mozilla does not collect data from your use of the Facebook Container extension. We only know the number of times the extension is installed or removed.