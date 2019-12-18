Think Google Docs, Hangouts and G Suite don’t work with Firefox? Think again

If you’re waiting to switch to Firefox because you think that Google Docs or Hangouts won’t work as well, we’re happy to debunk this myth. You have nothing to worry about. Firefox works great with Google Docs, Hangouts, G Suite and just about every Google service.

Not only do we work hard to keep Firefox working great with G Suite, but so does the G Suite team because they want to make sure everything works for you in Firefox and other major browsers. (See these pages here and here, but note that Firefox does in fact support desktop notifications.)

If you had problems in the past, it’s possible the culprit was an old bug that has been resolved. Hangouts chat and video are working better than ever, too.

Here’s a list of Google tools and services that Firefox works great for (not even counting the business and developer ones):

G Suite (Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Data Studio, etc)

Hangouts

Gmail

Calendar

Google Translate

Google Play

YouTube

YouTube Music

Google Photos

Contacts

Keep

Drawings

Google Flights

Google Groups

Google Pay

Google News

Google Store

Google Shopping

Google Play Music

Sites

And more!

Basically everything Google puts on the web works just as well in Firefox

Really.

So if you’ve stopped using Firefox because you had heard that Google Docs, Hangouts and G Suite don’t work with Firefox, welcome back.