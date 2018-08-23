Let Firefox’s Side-View extension give you an edge for fantasy football, basketball, hockey and all the other sportsballs

It’s that time of year again. When we find ourselves pouring over player rosters, reading frustratingly vague injury reports and trying to shake down our friends and colleagues to reveal how they’re planning to make their picks. Yes, with autumn just around the corner in the northern hemisphere it means that it’s time to make your fantasy sports league picks.

With at least three major sport leagues ready to start their seasons in North America we’re here to show you how the Firefox Side View extension can help you on draft day.

Side View is a Firefox extension that allows you to view two different browser tabs simultaneously in the same tab, within the same browser window. This means not having to open, re-size and organize multiple windows to simultaneously view your league’s website, player rank pages, and other real-time research during your live draft like “most seasoned fantasy veterans.” Most importantly it means not having to switch context, which always ends up happening at the worst time.

Side View is a Firefox Test Pilot experiment, which is an opt-in platform where we experiment with new features before we ship them to an audience of millions. You can choose the experiments you want to test, you can read about the data we collect for each experiment and you can tell us what you think.

So this fantasy sport season, let Side View help you pick the perfect team and help you through your roster changes and trades.