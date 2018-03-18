March Add(on)ness: Reverse Image Search (2) Vs Unpaywall (3)

Two strong competitors in today’s March Add(on)ness that will help us learn if finding out where an image is from is better than being able to access millions of open-access articles with ease…

Search by Image – Reverse Image Search

Media

Reverse image search using various search engines, such as Google, Bing, Yandex, Baidu and TinEye.

How many times have you seen a picture and thought, “Where on earth did that come from?!” The Reverse Image Search lets users right-click any image on a page and search for it on seven different image search directories, including Google, Bing, Yandex, and Baidu. A must-have for anyone who wants to find more images of their favorite kitten and a fierce competitor in this match!

Fun Fact: Every two minutes we snap more pictures than the whole of humanity did in the 1800s. And almost all of them are pictures of food.

VS

Unpaywall

Media

Get free text of research papers as you browse, using Unpaywall’s index of ten million legal, open-access articles.

Students, journalists, librarians, and Jeopardy contestants will love this add-on, which grants access to more than 100 million research papers from institutions around the globe. All papers are open access, which means they can be legally read and cited in your work. But can brains win out over cat pics? Not even IBM’s Watson knows!

Fun Fact: Edmond Halley of Halley’s Comet fame helped Isaac Newton publish Principia, the basis for much of modern physics. Newton later became Britain’s Master of the Mint (money, not breath) and helped the country transition from the silver to the gold standard.

