10 unicorn themes for Firefox to make Unicorn Day extra magical.

If today feels a little extra magical, that’s because it’s Unicorn Day! That’s right, a whole day devoted to these enchanting fairytale creatures.

Unicorn Day is a new holiday created to “celebrate these majestic creatures and help adults remember how much more fun life can be when we let a little magic in.”

This makes sense when you consider that unicorns have been loved for thousands of years. They’ve trotted into Ancient Greek and Mesopotamian mythology. They’ve pranced into fairy tales, movies and books.

If you own a pair of unicorn slippers, you know a little ‘corn can add a lot of wonder. So, if you’re thinking that a Unicorn Day theme is in order, you’re in luck.

Here’s a list of 10 Firefox unicorn themes in honor of Unicorn Day:

If 10 unicorn themes aren’t enough, you can always check out the Firefox Add-Ons unicorn collection. If you’re not already a Firefox user, you might want to download Firefox first and then pick your favorite.

