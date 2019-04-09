10 unicorn themes for Firefox to make Unicorn Day extra magical.

If today feels a little extra magical, that’s because it’s Unicorn Day! That’s right, a whole day devoted to these enchanting fairytale creatures.
Unicorn Day is a new holiday created to “celebrate these majestic creatures and help adults remember how much more fun life can be when we let a little magic in.”
This makes sense when you consider that unicorns have been loved for thousands of years. They’ve trotted into Ancient Greek and Mesopotamian mythology. They’ve pranced into fairy tales, movies and books.
If you own a pair of unicorn slippers, you know a little ‘corn can add a lot of wonder. So, if you’re thinking that a Unicorn Day theme is in order, you’re in luck.
Here’s a list of 10 Firefox unicorn themes in honor of Unicorn Day:
- Give your background wings with the Mythical and Unicorn Theme. It’s a unicorn. It’s a pegasus. It’s magic.
- Good things come in threes, especially if they’re unicorns in the Unicorn Fantasy Theme. Hanging out in a gleaming forrest is more fun with friends.
- Get in touch with your inner child and download the Whimsical Unicorn Theme. You can also download it for an actual child.
- Light the night with the moody Two Unicorns Theme full of dark magic. Even unicorns like a little midnight stroll.
- Sprinkle in fairy dust on your internet with the sparkly Fairy Unicorn Space Theme. Then make a wish and work really hard to make it come true.
- Fall for the snowy unicorn in the Animated Unicorn Theme. Not all unicorns live in warm climates, okay? Some live in a winter wonderland.
- Unicorns come in all shapes and colors, like this beauty in the Black Unicorn Theme.
- Spark joy in your workday with this rainbow and stars Unicorn Theme. Your coworkers will be so jealous.
- An emerald fantasy awaits on the Fantasy Unicorn v4 Theme to transform your screen into a unicorn playground.
- Flip your hair like it’s the flowing silves locks of the unicorn in this Silver Unicorn Theme.
If 10 unicorn themes aren’t enough, you can always check out the Firefox Add-Ons unicorn collection. If you’re not already a Firefox user, you might want to download Firefox first and then pick your favorite.
The new Firefox. Fast for good.
With 2x the speed, built-in privacy protection and Mozilla behind it, the new Firefox is the better way to browse. Get the new Firefox.
Mozilla is the not-for-profit behind Firefox, the original alternative browser. We create products and policy to keep the internet in service of people, not profit.
This post is also available in: Deutsch (German)