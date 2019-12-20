Work right from your own home!
It can be difficult to debug failures in Taskcluster that don’t happen locally. Interactive tasks are very useful for this, but interactive tasks broke during the last migration — a relevant bug is bug 1596632, which is duped to a just-fixed bug, so maybe it works now?. I recently encountered a situation where I really needed to interactively debug something, so I decided to take the plunge and discover the answer to the question: how can I run tasks locally?
Local tasks provide not only the advantages of interactive tasks, but also allow running against your local checkout. That makes for a much faster edit-run-curse-debug cycle, and opens up possibilities for using this in a lot more situations than the usual last-ditch efforts that interactive try server tasks are usually used for. (Or at least, that’s how I use them. And mostly don’t use them.)
I’m going to walk through the process of setting up and running a taskcluster job in a local container. Note that I have no idea how generally applicable this is. I will give the steps necessary to run the SM(gdb) job, which builds the JS shell and runs some gdb prettyprinter tests against it. I have no idea how far it will get you to running something like mochitests.
Getting the image
Taskcluster normally runs Docker images. So the first step is to get your very own copy of the appropriate docker image. There’s a handy blog post by someone who actually knows what he’s talking about that I found well after the fact (of course). But I’m going to give the exact steps that I used:
- Click on the task you’re trying to replicate in treeherder.
- Look at the bottom left pane for the
Taskfield. Copy the magic task ID next to it, something like
fpcWJf1hTEinv8F49luc_w. Let’s call that
$TASKID.
- Run
./mach taskcluster-load-image --task-id $TASKIDfrom your Gecko checkout.
and then optionally,
- Curse and flail around when something goes wrong with the docker import process, as it always seems to.
- Maybe install docker in the first place. Whoops, forgot to mention that.
- You probably want it to be running as well.
Getting the image up and running
mach will helpfully give you a command to run a shell in the image, something like
/usr/bin/docker-current run -ti --rm debian7-amd64-build:e2e821aea119e4a264340c22b79324ac804955b605577dd225df5f4f8e98e0cc bash
. Don’t do that. It’s a great command, but it’s a little overzealous about cleaning up after itself.
Although for now, I guess it’s really not bad. Just remove the
--rm option and give it a try.
If you get a shell to pop up, congratulations! Be happy! If not, try asking someone with a clue or, failing that, ask me. I’m
sfink in the
#developers channel on IRC, or if you’re reading that after we’ve spun up our new Matrix overlord, I’ll probably be moving there. Oh, and if you’re in the Mozilla secret club, I suppose I won’t ignore you if you hit me (
@sfink) up on Slack either.
Anyway, we’re going need to download some stuff into this image, which means we need a network. Mine didn’t start with a network. I don’t know much about Docker, but this got me a network:
ifconfigto figure out your local IP address, or do it some other way. My IP was 10.0.0.14.
-
docker network create -o "com.docker.network.bridge.host_binding_ipv4"="10.0.0.14" my-network
, replacing the “10.0.0.14” with your own IP and, if you wish, “my-network” with something cooler-sounding. That’ll spit out some monstrous ID like
1793d9caad6d5973922b7a78ae11a2bce6005781ca18c0e253d1c2c5317f5c93that you have to read out in Pig Latin in under 5 seconds. Or you can just ignore it.
docker psto get the ID of your running container. (Or add
-aif you’re going to be running a container you’ve created already.) Call that $CONTAINER_ID.
docker network connect my-network $CONTAINER_ID
Come to think of it, I only did that once with an old container I’m not longer using, and all of the new containers I’ve created come up with a functioning network from the get-go. So you can probably ignore all of the above.
Grafting your source into your container
Now that you have a container with a network running and everything, it’s time to throw it out and start over. I did say “don’t do that”, remember?
The next goal is to start up a container with your local source tree bind-mounted. Let’s call the absolute path to your checkout
$SRCDIR.
- Let’s expand your container-creating command to something like:
docker run -ti -v $SRCDIR:/builds/worker/source:z debian7-amd64-build:e2e821aea119e4a264340c22b79324ac804955b605577dd225df5f4f8e98e0cc bash
2
- But don’t run that either. Or at least, don’t run it if you actually are trying to run the gdb task, because it requires some extra privileges in order to do the right ptrace magic.
- Here’s the actual command I use:
docker run -ti -v $SRCDIR:/builds/worker/source:z --cap-add=SYS_PTRACE --security-opt seccomp=unconfined debian7-amd64-build:e2e821aea119e4a264340c22b79324ac804955b605577dd225df5f4f8e98e0cc bash
Ignoring the gdb ptrace goop, what that’s doing is bind-mounting $SRCDIR on your host so that it shows up at
/builds/worker/source within your container, and additionally does the fixup necessary for selinux to allow you to then access the data from within the container. If you’re worried about stuff running within the container messing up your source checkout, you could add
,ro to the volume portion of that command:
docker run -ti -v $SRCDIR:/builds/worker/source:z,ro --cap-add=SYS_PTRACE --security-opt seccomp=unconfined debian7-amd64-build:e2e821aea119e4a264340c22b79324ac804955b605577dd225df5f4f8e98e0cc bash
. But honestly, I’ve never tried doing that yet.
Snarfing taskcluster initialization
Hopefully, you now have a shell open in a container that is basically identical to what runs in taskcluster. You’re home free, right?
Not so fast. Taskcluster does some magic setup, I’m not entirely sure how, to provide an environment with a bunch of important settings that don’t come with a default shell. I figured out a bunch of stuff you could do manually to replicate this environment. Here’s a list of steps that I recommend you do not take:
- Go back to your push on treeherder.
- Click on the
Tasklink that you previously copied the ID from.
- Expand the “payload” section.
- Somehow convert the whole “env” section to environment variable setting commands. I used to save the whole payload as a JSON file
/tmp/task.json, then run
perl -lne 'if (/"env"/ .. /^\s*\}/) { print "export $1='\''$2'\''" if /"(.*?)": "(.*)"/ }' /tmp/task.json
- Cut & paste that into the shell running on your container.
- Also cut & paste
export TASKCLUSTER_ROOT_URL=https://firefox-ci-tc.services.mozilla.com
to prevent it from attempting to access stuff via internal URLs that won’t work from your desktop.
- Now grab the “command” key from that payload and stitch it together into a shell command to paste…
-
…but that’s way too much work, and is incomplete besides.
- Download https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hotsphink/sfink-tools/master/bin/mk-task-runner or checkout all of
https://github.com/hotsphink/sfink-toolsand find it in
bin/.
- From within your source checkout, run
mk-task-runner $TASKID(the same $TASKID as above). That’ll download the task descriptor and grab out the relevant pieces, and generate a simple
run-task.sh.
- Because this is in your source checkout, it should be visible from within the container. So run
source/run-task.sh.
- Edit
run-task.shto get rid of the
--keepand
--existing-gecko-checkout=...options and let it run against a fresh checkout a re-download stuff, or
- Apply the patch in the above bug to your local checkout.
Running the command
That last step, where you grabbed the command out of the payload? It’s not going to work. The main reason is that it attempts to do some hg fingerprinting thing that won’t work when you’re running outside of the data center. But the automation I created to avoid that also does the environment initialization piece, so I’ll whack the two little birdies with one rock.
This should run the whole task, and after it’s done, drop you into another shell with the environment settings preserved in case you want to do some further poking around.
…except, once again, it probably won’t work.
run-task
Tasks run via a script
taskcluster/scripts/run-task. Which is great, and it almost works perfectly for our purposes. Except it tries to do its own checkout of gecko, and it spends a bunch of time downloading stuff and then deletes it at the end. Both of those are not so helpful if you’re trying to run and rerun against your own checkout.
I have bug 1605232 open for patches that add options to avoid that, but (1) it hasn’t landed, (2) it hasn’t been reviewed, (3) it may not be the direction The Powers That Be want to go, and (4) they might really rather not be using
run-taskfor both automation and manual running in the first place. All of which could lead to this solution changing. If I’m a good person1, I’ll come back to this post and update it with the updated information when things change.
In the meantime, you have two main options:
Aftermath
I was careful to post this during the holiday season to be sure you wouldn’t read it, but it looks like you somehow did anyway. If taskclustery people who actually work on this stuff would like to correct my undoubtedly numerous mistakes, I would be most appreciative, so please get in touch. Or if you can tell me where I’m making it all too hard.
If you use this and it works for you, I’d be curious to know what you’re using it for. If you try to use it and it doesn’t work, I’d kinda like to know that too (I haven’t tried any other tasks yet.) If you try to use it and get angry about it not working, or it eats your data, I’m perfectly okay with you not getting in touch with me.
Footnote 1: I’m not a good person.
Footnote 2: The documentation says you should really be using
--mountin place of
-vaka
--volume. But my version of docker doesn’t have
--mount.
