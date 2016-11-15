Latest Firefox launches today

The newest versions of Firefox for desktop and Android are available today. For information on what’s new with today’s release, check out the release notes. Also, keep an eye on this blog, as we have exciting Mozilla and Firefox news to share in the coming weeks.
Download the latest Firefox for desktop and Android and as always, let us know what you think.
- Download Firefox for Windows, Mac, Linux
- Release Notes for Firefox for Windows, Mac, Linux
- Download Firefox for Android
- Release Notes for Firefox for Android