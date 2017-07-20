Firefox Focus for Android Hits One Million Downloads! Today We’re Launching Three New User-Requested Features

Since the launch of Firefox Focus for Android less than a month ago, one million users have downloaded our fast, simple privacy browser app. Thank you for all your tremendous support for our Firefox Focus for Android app. This milestone marks a huge demand for users who want to be in the driver’s seat when it comes to their personal information and web browsing habits.

When we initially launched Firefox Focus for iOS last year, we did so based on our belief that everyone has a right to protect their privacy. We created the Firefox Focus for Android app to support all our mobile users and give them the control to manage their online browsing habits across platforms.

Within a week of the the Firefox Focus for Android launch, we’ve had more than 8,000 comments, and the app is rated 4.5 stars. We’re floored by the response!

Feedback from Firefox Focus Users

“Awesome, the iconic privacy focused Firefox browser now is even more privacy and security focused.”

“Excellent! It is indeed extremely lightweight and fast.”

“This is the best browser to set as your “default”, hands down. Super fast and lightweight.”

“Great for exactly what it’s built for, fast, secure, private and lightweight browsing. “

New Features

We’re always looking for ways to improve and your comments help shape our products. We huddled together to decide what features we can quickly add and we’re happy to announce the following new features less than a month since the initial launch:

Full Screen Videos: Your comments let us know that this was a top priority. We understand that if you’re going to watch videos on your phone, it’s only worth it if you can expand to the full size of your cellphone screen. We added support for most video sites with YouTube being the notable exception. YouTube support is dependent on a bug fix from Google and we will roll it out as soon as this is fixed.

Supports Downloads: We use our mobile phones for entertainment – whether it’s listening to music, playing games, reading an ebook, or doing work. And for some, it requires downloading a file. We updated the Firefox Focus app to support files of all kind.

Updated Notification Actions: No longer solely for reminders to erase your history, Notifications now features a shortcut to open Firefox Focus. Finally, a quick and easy way to access private browsing.

We’re on a mission to make sure our products meet your needs. Responding to your feedback with quick, noticeable improvements is our way of saying thanks and letting you know, “Hey, we’re listening.”

You can download the latest version of Firefox Focus on Google Play and in the App Store. Stay tuned for additional feature updates over the coming months!