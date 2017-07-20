Firefox for iOS Offers New and Improved Browsing Experience with Tabs, Night Mode and QR Code Reader

Here at Firefox, we’re always looking for ways for users to get the most out of their web experience. Today, we’re rolling out some improvements that will set the stage for what’s to come in the Fall with Project Quantum. Together these new features help to enhance your mobile browsing experience and make a difference in how you use Firefox for iOS.



What’s new in Firefox for iOS:

New Tab Experience

We polished our new tab experience and will be gradually rolling it out so you’ll see recently visited sites as well as highlights from previous web visits.

Night Mode

For the times when you’re in a dark room and the last thing you want to do is turn on your cellphone to check the time – we added Night Mode which dims the brightness of the screen and eases the strain on your eyes. Now, it’ll be easier to read and you won’t get caught checking your email.

QR Code Reader

Trying to limit the number of apps on your phone? We’ve eliminated the need to download a separate app for QR codes with a built-in QR code reader that allows you to quickly access QR codes.

Feature Recommendations

Everyone loves shortcuts and our Feature Recommendations will offer hints and timesavers to improve your overall Firefox experience. To start, this will be available in US and Germany.

To experience the newest features and use the latest version of Firefox for iOS, download the update and let us know what you think.

We hope you enjoy it!