Firefox Features Google as Default Search Provider in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Firefox Quantum was released today. It’s the fastest Firefox yet built on a completely overhauled engine and a beautiful new design. As part of our focus on user experience and performance in Firefox Quantum, Google will also become our new default search provider in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Firefox default search providers in other regions are Yandex in Russia, Turkey, Belarus and Kazakhstan; Baidu in China; and Google in the rest of the world. Firefox has more choice in search providers than any other browser with more than 60 search providers pre-installed across more than 90 languages.

This is part of our ongoing search strategy, announced in 2014 to evaluate and select the best search experience in each region as opposed to having a single global default.

We are committed to providing the best Firefox experience for users and will continue to encourage growth in search, provide users with local choices and promote innovation in the space.

If you haven’t tried out the new Firefox, you can get it here.