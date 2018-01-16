Mozilla and Sundance Film Festival Present: VR the People

On Monday January 22, Mozilla is bringing together a panel of the top VR industry insiders in the world to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, to explain how VR storytelling is revolutionizing the film and entertainment industry.

“We want the storyteller’s vision to exceed the capacity of existing technology, to push boundaries, because then the technologist is inspired to engineer new mechanisms that enable things initially thought impossible” says Kamal Sinclair, Director of New Frontier Lab Programs at Sundance Institute. “However, this is not about creating something that appeals to people simply because of its novel technical achievements; rather it is something that has real meaning, and where that meaning can be realized by engineering the technologies to deliver the best experience possible.”

Mozilla selected the Sundance Film Festival as a destination because the Sundance Institute is a nonprofit organization that promotes artists in film, theatre, and new media to create and thrive. This is a perfect fit for Mozilla because both organizations are aligned with keeping creators first, especially within the Mixed Reality (VR & AR) space.

“We want to empower artists to create immersive, impactful storytelling with ease and accessible tools. It’s a part of our mission to ensure the internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all,” said Sean White, Mozilla Senior Vice President of Emerging Technologies.

The all-star lineup includes Mozilla Senior Vice President of Emerging Technologies Sean White, founder and CEO of Emblematic Group Nonny de la Peña, Reggie Watts, and immersive director Chris Milk, CEO of WITHIN.

The panel will be moderated by Kamal Sinclair, Director of New Frontier Lab Programs at the Sundance Institute.

Attendees will also get to step inside an exclusive preview of an immersive volumtetric demonstration from immersive journalist Nonny de la Peña, as well as a special opportunity to deliver a powerful message about women in technology.

At Mozilla, our vision is an internet that truly puts people first, where individuals can shape their own experience and are empowered, safe and independent.

Our commitment to VR has been in the works for a while. Mozilla, the maker of Firefox, was the first browser to bring WebVR to the web browser in August of 2017. This created a fast lane for developers and artists to create web based VR experiences to browse with Firefox.

Please join Mozilla as we help creators use the web to the maximum of its potential to reach the world.

Mozilla and Sundance Film Festival Present: VR the People

Technology is often viewed as a barrier to immersive storytelling. Instead, it can be used to enhance, amplify, and simplify the creative process.

Join Mozilla at the Sundance Film Festival ClaimJumper building 3rd Floor as we explore how technology can be used to push the limits of storytelling

Mon, January 22, 2018

Venue: Claim Jumper Court, 3rd Floor

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM MST

Park City, UT 84060

