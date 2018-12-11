Latest Firefox Release Available Today

It’s the season for spending time with family and friends over a nice meal and exchanging gifts. Whether it’s a monogrammed bag or a nicely curated 2019 calendar of family photos, it’s the practical gifts that get the most use.

For Firefox, we’re always looking for ways to simplify and personalize your online experience. For today’s version of Firefox for desktop, we have a couple new features that do just that. They include:

Contextual Feature Recommender (CFR)

Aimed at people who are looking to get more out of their online experience or ways to level up. CFR is a system that proactively recommends Firefox features and add-ons based on how you use the web. For example, if you open multiple tabs and repeatedly use these tabs, we may offer a feature called “Pinned Tabs” and explain how it works. Firefox curates the suggested features and notifies you. With today’s release, we will start to rollout with three recommended extensions which include: Facebook Container, Enhancer for YouTube and To Google Translate. This feature is available for US users in regular browsing mode only. They will not appear in Private Browsing mode. Also, Mozilla does NOT receive a copy of your browser history. The entire process happens locally in your copy of Firefox.

Multiple Tab Organization

When you go online, it’s not uncommon to have several tabs open on a variety of topics whether it’s dinner recipes or gift ideas for your family, it can add up to a lot of tabs. How does anyone ever organize all those tabs? In today’s release, you can now shift or ctrl-click multiple tabs from the tab bar, and organize them the way you want. You can mute, move, bookmark or pin them quickly and easily.

Here’s a link to our release notes for a complete list of what’s included in today’s release.

Check out and download the latest version of Firefox Quantum available here. For the latest version of Firefox for iOS, visit the App Store.