“We believe the internet can be better,” Mozilla to the International Grand Committee

Alan Davidson, Vice President of Global Policy, Trust and Security testified today on behalf of Mozilla before the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy. The International Grand Committee, composed of representatives from numerous governments around the world, has gathered in Ottawa, Canada for its second meeting, hosted by the House of Commons of Canada.

“We believe the internet can be better. And to build an internet that is both innovative and worthy of people’s trust, we will need better technology and better policy,” said Alan. In his testimony Alan focused on the need for better product design to protect privacy; getting privacy policy and regulation right; and the complexities of content policy issues. Against the backdrop of tech’s numerous missteps over the last year, our mission-driven work is a clear alternative to much of what is wrong with the web today.

For more, check out the replay of the hearing or read Alan’s prepared statement for the Committee.