Welcoming Abigail Besdin, Mozilla’s new Chief Operating Officer

We’re delighted that Abigail Besdin has joined Mozilla as our new Chief Operating Officer.

This is an incredibly exciting time for Mozilla. Our focus is to become the world’s most trusted software company by building products that let people use the internet openly, safely, and on their terms. As technology changes rapidly, we are working to strengthen the business foundation and infrastructure that champions our mission. Delivering on that ambition takes more than great products; it demands operational rigor. Abigail will lead this effort, demonstrating how values-driven organizations can scale with discipline, speed, and trust in the AI era.

As COO, Abigail will drive company strategy and oversee Mozilla’s Core Services teams: Business Operations, Data, Infrastructure, IT, Legal, People, Security, and Strategy. These are the functions that enable us to move quickly and scale with focus. Abigail will sharpen how we plan, prioritize, and execute across the company.

Abigail brings more than 18 years of experience building and scaling high-impact platforms. She co-founded Great Jones, a venture-backed property management startup where she raised $30M, reached $10M in ARR, and led a successful acquisition by Roofstock. At Roofstock, she served as Chief of Staff to the CEO — functioning as an internal COO — where she launched new product lines, closed and integrated two acquisitions, and led the company’s strategic planning process.

Earlier in her career, she spent six years at Skillshare, where she launched the company’s online learning platform and built its growth and content engines from the ground up.

That combination of founder’s instinct and operator’s discipline is exactly what Mozilla needs right now. Abigail will report directly to our CEO and join the executive team.

I’ve learned firsthand that ambitious product goals are only as effective as the operations underpinning them. Mozilla’s mission is as big as it gets, and I’m thrilled to lead our Core Services organization to enable rigorous, smart, and quick decision-making across the business. With a powerful execution engine, we can make sure the best of Mozilla’s mission materializes. Abigail Besdin, Chief Operating Officer

Abigail studied Philosophy at NYU, with a focus on Ethics and Mathematical Logic. Born and raised in New York City, she still lives there with her husband and three kids.

Please join us in welcoming Abigail to Mozilla.