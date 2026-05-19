Firefox’s Shake to Summarize expands to Android and new languages on iOS

Don’t let bloated websites slow you down. When you just need the gist, scrolling through ads and filler content can turn a quick check into an endless scroll.

Firefox’s Shake to Summarize feature solves that. We first launched it on iOS in English last September, earning a special mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025 and a strong response from users. Since then, we’ve expanded it to iOS users in German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Japanese. Starting today, we’re bringing it to Android users in English, with more languages coming soon.

Get the gist in seconds

On any web page under 5,000 words, just shake your phone and a clean summary will instantly appear.

If you prefer tapping, you can select Summarize Page under More in the three-dot menu.

Powered by AI, protected by Firefox

To keep your data secure, Shake to Summarize uses different technology depending on your device:

On iPhone 15 Pro or later (running iOS 26+): Your summary is generated right on your device using Apple Intelligence.

Your summary is generated right on your device using Apple Intelligence. On all other devices: Your text is sent securely to Mozilla’s cloud-based AI. We power this with Mistral-Small, an AI model carefully selected for its speed, efficiency, and alignment with an open internet

You can read more about the AI powering Firefox’s Shake to Summarize here.

Don’t settle for the default

Your phone’s default browser leaves you stuck scrolling through cluttered pages and content overload.

The Firefox mobile team is taking a purposeful approach – with smart tools that respect your time, privacy and choices. Download Firefox today to try Shake to Summarize, and get ready for even more features designed to help you move faster and protect your focus.