What’s new in Firefox mobile: Less clutter, more control and a free built-in VPN

Mobile browsing hasn’t kept up with how people actually use their phones.

Right now, even basic tasks can feel harder than they should. Finding what you need can mean scrolling through ads and filler content, keeping track of too many tabs, or thinking twice about how private your connection is.

A mobile browser should do more — and we’re raising the bar. Firefox is rolling out a set of updates that build on our most popular desktop features and adapt them for how you browse on-the-go. Here’s what’s out now, and what’s coming next.

When you’re following a recipe, reading a product review, or deciding whether a long article is worth your time, getting to the useful part can take longer than it should.

With Shake to Summarize, you can shake or tap your phone to generate a quick summary of the page. Currently available for iOS users in English, we’re expanding availability to all iOS users in German, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian starting with Firefox 150 on April 21. We’ll also soon be making Shake to Summarize available to Android users in English, so they too can get to the key points of any article in seconds.

AI features are becoming a more common part of browsers — but not everyone wants the same experience. Firefox gives you a say in how they’re used. With AI Controls, you can turn AI features off entirely, enable only the ones you want, or adjust things over time. Rolling out on Android and iOS beginning May 21.

Firefox’s free built-in VPN covers up to 50 gigabytes of your browsing in Firefox each month, across desktop and mobile devices. It adds a layer of protection to your browsing activity by masking your IP address – especially useful when you’re on public Wi-Fi. Unlike many “free VPNs” that rely on ads or selling user data to generate revenue, Firefox is built with a different model: no selling your browsing data, no injecting ads into your traffic. Instead, we offer a limited amount of browser-level protection for free, alongside Mozilla VPN, our paid, unlimited, full-device VPN service. Rolling out on Android soon.

Tab Groups have been among the most-requested mobile features from our Mozilla community, and they’re coming on mobile soon. You’ll be able to group related tabs to stay organized, whether you’re comparing restaurants, planning a trip or saving articles to read later.

We’re also building toward smart groupings, where Firefox can automatically suggest tab groups for you. Rolling out on Android soon.

More updates, built around how you browse on mobile

Your phone comes with a browser. That doesn’t mean it has to stay your default

“Firefox exists to give people a better way to experience the web, and that has to be just as true on mobile as it is on desktop,” said Ajit Varma, head of Firefox. “For many people, their phone is their primary way of getting online, and they deserve a browser that’s fast, intuitive and built around their needs. That’s why we’re investing in mobile more than ever before. We’re building for the millions of people who choose Firefox every day, and giving even more people a reason to do the same.”

Firefox is building a mobile experience designed around how people browse — with tools that help you move faster, stay organized and stay in control.

These updates begin rolling out in April with more on the way.