Latest Firefox rolls out Enhanced Tracking Protection 2.0; blocking redirect trackers by default

Today, Firefox is introducing Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) 2.0, our next step in continuing to provide a safe and private experience for our users. ETP 2.0 protects you from an advanced tracking technique called redirect tracking, also known as bounce tracking. We will be rolling out ETP 2.0 over the next couple of weeks.

Last year we enabled ETP by default in Firefox because we believe that understanding the complexities and sophistication of the ad tracking industry should not be required to be safe online. ETP 1.0 was our first major step in fulfilling that commitment to users. Since we enabled ETP by default, we’ve blocked 3.4 trillion tracking cookies. With ETP 2.0, Firefox brings an additional level of privacy protection to the browser.

Since the introduction of ETP, ad industry technology has found other ways to track users: creating workarounds and new ways to collect your data in order to identify you as you browse the web. Redirect tracking goes around Firefox’s built-in third-party cookie-blocking policy by passing you through the tracker’s site before landing on your desired website. This enables them to see where you came from and where you are going.

Firefox deletes tracking cookies every day

With ETP 2.0, Firefox users will now be protected against these methods as it checks to see if cookies and site data from those trackers need to be deleted every day. ETP 2.0 stops known trackers from having access to your information, even those with which you may have inadvertently visited. ETP 2.0 clears cookies and site data from tracking sites every 24 hours.

Sometimes trackers do more than just track. They may also offer services you engage with, such as a search engine or social network. If Firefox cleared cookies for these services we’d end up logging you out of your email or social network every day, so we don’t clear cookies from sites you have interacted with in the past 45 days, even if they are trackers. This way you don’t lose the benefits of the cookies that keep you logged in on sites you frequent, and you don’t open yourself up to being tracked indefinitely based on a site you’ve visited once. To read the technical details about how this works, visit our Security Blog post.

What does this all mean for you? You can simply continue to browse the web with Firefox. We are doing more to protect your privacy, automatically. Without needing to change a setting or preference, this new protection deletes cookies that use workarounds to track you so you can rest easy.

Check out and download the latest version of Firefox available here.