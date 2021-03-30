Latest Mozilla VPN features keep your data safe

It’s been less than a year since we launched Mozilla VPN, our fast and easy-to-use Virtual Private Network service brought to you by a trusted name in online consumer security and privacy services. Since then we added our Mozilla VPN service to Mac and Linux platforms, joining our VPN service offerings on Windows, Android and iOS platforms. As restrictions are slowly easing up and people are becoming more comfortable leaving their homes, one of the ways to keep your information safe when you go online is our Mozilla VPN service. Our Mozilla VPN provides encryption and device-level protection of your connection and information when you are on the Web.

Today, we’re launching two new features to give you an added layer of protection with our trusted Mozilla VPN service. Mozilla has a reputation for building products that help you keep your information safe. These new features will help users do the following:

For those who watch out for unsecure networks

If you’re someone who keeps our Mozilla VPN service off and prefers to manually turn it on yourself, this feature will help you out. We’ll notify you when you’ve joined a network that is not password protected or has weak encryptions. By just clicking on the notification you can turn the Mozilla VPN service on, giving you an added layer of protection ensuring every conversation you have is encrypted over the network. This feature is available on Windows, Linux and Mac platforms.

For those at home, who want to keep all your devices connected

Occasionally, you might need to print out forms for an upcoming doctor visit or your kid’s worksheets to keep them busy. Now, we’ve added Local Area Network Access, so your devices can talk with each other without having to turn off your VPN. Just make sure that the box is checked in Network Settings when you are on your home network. This feature is available on Windows, Linux, Mac and Android platforms.

Why use our trusted Mozilla VPN service?

Since our launch last year, we’ve had thousands of people sign up to use our trusted Mozilla VPN service. Mozilla has built a reputation for building products that respect your privacy and keeps your information safe. With Mozilla VPN service you can be sure your activity is encrypted across all applications and websites, whatever device you are on.

With no long-term contracts required, the Mozilla VPN is available for just $4.99 USD per month in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand. We have plans to expand to other countries this Spring.

We know that it’s more important than ever for you to feel safe, and for you to know that what you do online is your own business. Check out the Mozilla VPN and subscribe today from our website.