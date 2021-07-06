Responsible Data Collection is Good, Actually (Ubisoft Data Summit 2021)

In June I was invited to talk at Ubisoft’s Data Summit about how Mozilla does data. I’ve given a short talk on this subject before, but this was an opportunity to update the material, cover more ground, and include more stories. The talk, including questions, comes in at just under an hour and is probably best summarized by the synopsis:

Learn how responsible data collection as practiced at Mozilla makes cataloguing easy, stops instrumentation mistakes before they ship, and allows you to build self-serve analysis tooling that gets everyone invested in data quality. Oh, and it’s cheaper, too.

If you want to skip to the best bits, I included shameless advertising for Mozilla VPN at 3:20 and becoming a Mozilla contributor at 14:04, and I lose my place in my notes at about 29:30.

Many thanks to Mathieu Nayrolles, Sebastien Hinse and the Data Summit committee at Ubisoft for guiding me through the process and organizing a wonderful event.

:chutten