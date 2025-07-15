Let’s talk about data control

A new series exploring the connection between data protection and performance.

The digital advertising industry is in a period of meaningful data use transition. An ecosystem that has fostered third-party cookies, device IDs, cross-site tracking, and more is reorienting. Data privacy regulations are evolving and expanding. Consumers, quite reasonably, are concerned with who is sharing and accessing their personal information. And advertisers are seeking ways to gain more control and more security — while seeing more successful marketing results — from the valuable data they have.

For years, the assumption has been that to perform, advertising requires the unrestricted sharing of consumers’ personal data often between brands, platforms, and intermediaries for matching, measurement, and optimization.

It’s an old trade-off, and one that is increasingly difficult to defend. It’s out of step with public sentiment and (thanks to new actors and technologies entering the space) increasingly seen as inefficient, operationally fragile, and sometimes even competitively unfavorable to brands.

We believe we can do better — giving marketers better data control and capability. We think it’s time to reimagine what data stewardship, access, and utilization really mean, and how something as valuable as first-party (‘1P’) data can be used not just more respectfully, but also more effectively. And we’re most excited to have the innovative minds at Anonym focused on flipping the legacy model of how data is shared on its head.

This blog introduces a new series, one where we’ll explore perspectives on data use with a focus on tools that both unlock potential and embrace privacy. We’ll dive into topics like first-party (1P) data sharing, the difference between collaboration offerings and actual solutions, and even verticals particularly focused on trust. Most importantly, we’ll debunk one of the advertising industry’s most challenging paradoxes: that handing over data control is the key to accessing data insights.

In the posts ahead, we’ll demonstrate that strong performance doesn’t come from sharing more. It comes from using what you have more intelligently, and in ways that protects as much as powers results. We invite you to read on and learn more.

This series comes to you by the team behind Anonym, experts in reimagining advertising solutions that deliver data protection and performance, together by design.