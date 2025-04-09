How UEFA and Mozilla’s Anonym nailed TikTok campaigns without compromising user data

When UEFA’s Men’s Club Competitions Online Store (operated by Event Merchandising Ltd) set out to run a TikTok campaign during the 2024 finals, the goal was clear: engage passionate club fans and drive sales of official gear — without compromising the data privacy of their most loyal supporters and spectators.

Together with Anonym — a privacy-first data analytics and measurement solution harnessed by TikTok to balance campaign performance with user privacy — UEFA found a way to measure campaign performance while carefully safeguarding their fans’ user data. With no complex integration or data science onboarding required, UEFA used Anonym’s privacy-preserving tools to gain meaningful insights quickly and seamlessly — proving that strong results and privacy standards can go hand-in-hand.

This case study offers an amazing example of how brands can gain real performance insights from their campaigns, while also keeping user privacy front and center — a winning strategy straight out of Mozilla’s privacy-preserving playbook.

Read on for the UEFA case study.

Private measurement provides UEFA with first look at performance

The objective

UEFA’s Men’s Club Competitions Online Store (operated by Event Merchandising Ltd), supporting fans of the massively popular UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, chose TikTok to promote its clothing and accessories website during the 2024 finals. UEFA cares deeply about privacy and needed a solution that allowed it to measure the impact of its advertising on TikTok without sending any user personal information to the entertainment platform directly.

The solution

To accomplish this objective, UEFA and Event Merchandising, Ltd. partnered with Anonym, a sophisticated privacy-first data analytics solution harnessed by TikTok to balance campaign performance with user privacy. UEFA leveraged Anonym Private Lift to measure the incrementality (or causal impact) of its three week campaign on TikTok across Europe. All processing occurred in Europe and results were delivered within days of the campaign end. No integration work was required from UEFA or Event Merchandising Ltd. They simply leveraged Anonym’s drag-and-drop interface, ensuring all data was correctly formatted and encrypted.

The results

After the campaign ended, Anonym matched hashed and encrypted sales data with hashed and encrypted impression data from TikTok within a confidential computing environment. The data was processed using a differentially private conversion lift algorithm. Differential privacy is a method that makes individual data points indistinguishable and actionable at the same time — simultaneously enhancing user privacy while allowing effective analysis of ad performance.

The results were impressive:

TikTok drove an 93% increase in conversions during the three week campaign period and the subsequent week

during the three week campaign period and the subsequent week The gross merchandise value of the products purchased by people who saw TikTok ads was 94% higher than those who did not see TikTok ads

With Anonym’s privacy-first measurement solution, UEFA and Event Merchandising, Ltd. unlocked world-class insights into their TikTok campaign performance — delivering winning results off the pitch, while setting a new standard for protecting fan privacy.