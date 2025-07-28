Lightning performance, protecting PII: Taimi’s privacy-first TikTok campaign

For marketers, understanding how a campaign performed shouldn’t come at the cost of ceding proprietary data, or time-consuming integration acrobatics, with the platforms they run on. But that’s often the tradeoff they encounter, particularly when it comes to measuring impact on closed platforms or in privacy-sensitive environments like iOS.

Taimi, an LGBTQ+ dating app that champions safety and inclusivity, faced exactly this challenge. As the company expanded its reach into the U.S., it needed to understand what was driving installs and sign-ups on TikTok — without compromising its core values or giving up control of its potentially sensitive user data.

Enter Anonym, Mozilla’s privacy-first measurement solution built to help marketers unlock lightning-fast performance insights without exposing valuable data to platforms — and with minimal integration effort from Taimi. With little more than a drag-and-drop interface, Anonym enabled Taimi to run a fast, clean, statistically significant incrementality test with TikTok, revealing a 67% lift in app installs and a 40% lift in sign-ups.



“Anonym helped us grow faster than ever — with full confidence we were gaining full visibility into all our conversions,” said Oleksandra Kryshtal, Taimi’s User Acquisition Team Lead. “For an app-based company like ours, that’s non-negotiable.”

The results weren’t just a win for Taimi. They point to a fast and effective new model for marketers more broadly: one where actionable advertising performance metrics are swift and insightful, and come without sacrificing sensitive and potentially competitive user-level data to the platforms they depend on.



“Thanks to our partnership with TikTok and Anonym,” Kryshtal added, “we implemented a privacy-enhancing technology that was a game-changer.”

Private measurement provides Taimi with first look at performance

The objective

Taimi, an LGBTQ+ dating app that embraces diversity and inclusivity, chose TikTok to promote its installs & sign-ups. Taimi cares deeply about privacy and needed a solution that allowed it to measure the impact of its advertising on TikTok for iOS users without sending any user-level data to TikTok directly.

The solution

To accomplish this objective, Taimi partnered with Anonym, a TikTok partner that uses advanced, privacy preserving techniques to measure and improve advertising performance. Taimi leveraged Anonym Private Lift to measure the incrementality (or causal impact) of its four week campaign on TikTok across the United States. Taimi also utilized Anonym Private Attribution to obtain more granular and actionable insights into its media strategies and tactics, including which ad creatives were driving performance. All processing occurred in the U.S. and results were delivered within days of the campaign end. No integration work was required from Taimi. They simply shared a data file using a drag-and-drop interface, which ensured the data was correctly formatted and encrypted.

The results

After the campaign ended, Taimi provided hashed and encrypted conversion data to Anonym. Anonym matched this conversion data with hashed and encrypted impression data from TikTok within a confidential computing environment. The data was processed using a differentially private conversion lift algorithm. Differential privacy is a method that adds noise to data sets to make it nearly impossible to re-identify users.

The results were impressive:

TikTok drove an 40% increase in sign-ups during the four week campaign period and the subsequent week

during the four week campaign period and the subsequent week Additionally, a 67% increase in app installs was observed for people who saw TikTok ads vs. those who did not see TikTok ads

was observed for people who saw TikTok ads vs. those who did not see TikTok ads Taimi additionally gained a deeper understanding of the efficacy of various ad types on Cost per Action (CPA) in order to inform future campaign planning

Importantly, the users in the control cell are randomly held out from seeing ads, allowing Anonym to say with very high confidence that the increase in conversion rate and sales are due to the impact of TiKTok advertising.

By implementing a privacy-preserving measurement solution from Anonym, Taimi gained visibility into campaign performance that was impossible without sharing user-level data with advertising platforms such as TikTok.