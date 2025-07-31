Anthony Enzor-DeMeo promoted to General Manager, Firefox

Mozilla has promoted Anthony Enzor-DeMeo to General Manager of Firefox.

Since joining Mozilla in December 2024, Anthony has played a pivotal role in evolving Firefox’s strategy and championing a user-first approach to product development. His leadership has helped sharpen Firefox’s focus in a fast-changing internet landscape, ensuring the browser remains both technically strong and mission-aligned.

The General Manager title reflects the expanded scope Anthony has taken on over the past eight months, including end-to-end responsibility for Firefox’s product direction, financial performance, and external partnerships. This promotion recognizes that evolution and affirms Mozilla’s commitment to product and business accountability across its portfolio.

Before Mozilla, Anthony was the Chief Product and Technology Officer at Roofstock, where he led the organization through a strategic acquisition that greatly enhanced the product offering. He also served as Chief Product Officer at Better and as General Manager, Product, Engineering & Design at Wayfair. Anthony is a graduate of Champlain College in Vermont and has an MBA from the Sloan School at MIT.