It doesn’t have to be like this — join Firefox in #DailyDefiance

Where has the default got us? Today, the default means sitting by while Big Tech and The Billionaires who run the industry shape every aspect of your life — who gets funding, who has access to your data and whose pockets get lined by the profits.

But humanity has a history of pushing back, and so does Firefox. In 2004, Firefox was born out of an act of defiance. At the time Internet Explorer wasn’t just the leading browser, but a juggernaut, with over 90% of market share. The truth is when only one entity exists in a space, there is no force for innovation, and it leads to stagnation. Enter: Firefox, a faster, more secure and open-source alternative.

That drive for innovation continues today. In an era where most tech companies chase profit margins and market dominance, we have consistently done the opposite. Firefox has a history of not just innovation, but defiance.

Defiance against centralization.

Defiance against profit over people.

Defiance against the status quo.

Firefox is built differently — both the product and the organizational structure. It is built in a way to best push back against the defaults of Big Tech. Firefox is the only major browser not backed by a billionaire or built on Chromium’s browser engine. Instead, Firefox is backed by a non-profit, so we never have to put shareholders or a billionaire over the people who use Firefox. It also maintains and runs on Gecko, a flexible, independent, open-source browser engine.

People have made the internet great, not billionaires. And we know that people are doing great things online and offline right now to shape not just a better internet, but a better world. It can feel daunting to go against the status quo, but small acts of defiance do matter. This can look like supporting the public library, volunteering at your community garden, contributing to an open-source project, joining a local buy nothing group, or volunteering with a local organization.

These moments of soft rebellion are what help put power in the hands of the people, the many, and not just the elite. We believe most people participate in acts of defiance daily, especially the members of our Firefox community.

So starting today, join us in sharing your act of daily defiance using #dailydefiance and tagging @firefox on social channels to be a part of our movement to remind the world that everyday choices do matter, and we should all choose boldly.

Firefox will be sharing some of the entries with our community and creating mini-challenges for people to follow along. Join us on Instagram, Tiktok, Threads, Bluesky and Substack.