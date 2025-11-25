Celebrating the contributors that power Mozilla Support

Every day, Firefox users around the world turn to Mozilla Support (SUMO) with a question, a hiccup or just a little curiosity. It’s community-powered – contributors offer answers and support to make someone’s day a little easier.

We celebrated this global community last month with Ask-A-Fox, a weeklong virtual event that brought together longtime contributors, newcomers and Mozilla staffers. The idea was simple: connect across time zones, trade tips and yes, answer questions.

Contributor appreciation, AMAs and an emoji hunt

For one lively week, contributors across Firefox and Thunderbird rallied together. Reply rates soared, response times dropped, and the forums buzzed with renewed energy. But the real story was the sense of connection.

There were live Ask Me Anything sessions with Mozilla’s WebCompat, Web Performance, and Thunderbird teams. There was even a playful 🦊 + ⚡ emoji hunt through our Knowledge Base.

“That AMA was really interesting,” said longtime Firefox contributor Paul. “I learned a lot and I recommend those that could not watch it live catch the recording as I am sure it will be very useful in helping users in SUMO.”



Ask-A-Fox was a celebration of people: long-time contributors, brand-new faces and everyone in between. Here are just a few standout contributors:

Firefox Desktop (including Enterprise)

Paul, Denyshon, Jonz4SUSE, @next, jscher2000

Paul, Denyshon, Jonz4SUSE, @next, jscher2000 Firefox for Android

Paul, TyDraniu, GerardoPcp04, Mad_Maks, sjohnn

Paul, TyDraniu, GerardoPcp04, Mad_Maks, sjohnn Firefox for iOS

Paul, Simon.c.lord, TyDraniu, Mad_Maks, Mozilla-assistent

Paul, Simon.c.lord, TyDraniu, Mad_Maks, Mozilla-assistent Thunderbird (including Android)

Davidsk, Sfhowes, Mozilla98, MattAuSupport, Christ1

Newcomers mozilla98, starretreat, sjohnn, Vexi, Mark, Mapenzi, cartdaniel437, hariiee1277, and thisisharsh7 also made a big impact.

New contributor Shirmaya John said, “I love helping people, and I’m passionate about computers, so assisting with bugs or other tech issues really makes my day. I’m excited to grow here!”

Contributor Vincent won our Staff Award for the highest number of replies during the week.

“Ask a Fox highlights the incredible collaborative spirit of our community. A reminder of what we can achieve when we unite around a shared goal,” said Kiki Kelimutu, a senior community manager at Mozilla.

Firefox has been powered by community from the start

As Mozilla’s communities program manager, I’ve seen firsthand how genuine connection fuels everything we do. Members of our community aren’t just answering questions; they’re about building relationships, learning together, and showing up for one another with authenticity and care.

Mozilla is built by people who believe the internet should be open and accessible to all, and our community is the heartbeat of that vision. What started back in 2007 (and found its online home in 2010 at support.mozilla.org) has grown into a global network of contributors helping millions of Firefox users find answers, share solutions and get back on their Firefox journey.

Every question answered not only helps a user, it helps us build a better Firefox. By surfacing real issues and feedback, our community shapes the course of our products and keeps the web stronger for everyone.

Join the next Ask-A-Fox

Ask-A-Fox is a celebration of what makes Mozilla unique: our people.

As someone who’s spent years building communities, I know that lasting engagement doesn’t come from numbers or dashboards. It comes from treating contributors as individuals — people who bring their own stories, skills, and care to the table.

When Mozillians come together to share knowledge, laughter or even a few emojis, the result is more than faster replies. It’s a connection.

Two more Ask-A-Fox events are already planned for next year, continuing the work of building communities that make the web more open and welcoming.

If you’ve ever wanted to make the web a little more human, come join us. Because every answer, every conversation, and every connection helps keep Firefox thriving.

This post is also available in: Deutsch (German) Français (French)