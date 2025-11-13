Introducing AI, the Firefox way: A look at what we’re working on and how you can help shape it

We recently shared how we are approaching AI in Firefox — with user choice and openness as our guiding principles. That’s because we believe AI should be built like the internet — open, accessible, and driven by choice — so that users and the developers helping to build it can use it as they wish, help shape it and truly benefit from it.

In Firefox, you’ll never be locked into one ecosystem or have AI forced into your browsing experience. You decide when, how or whether to use it at all. You’ve already seen this approach in action through some of our latest features like the AI chatbot in the sidebar for desktop or Shake to Summarize on iOS.

Now, we’re excited to invite you to help shape the work on our next innovation: an AI Window. It’s a new, intelligent and user-controlled space we’re building in Firefox that lets you chat with an AI assistant and get help while you browse, all on your terms. Completely opt-in, you have full control, and if you try it and find it’s not for you, you can choose to switch it off.

As always, we’re building in the open — and we want to build this with you. Starting today, you can sign up to receive updates on our AI Window and be among the first to try it and give us feedback.

AI Window: Built for choice & control Join the waitlist

We’re building a better browser, not an agenda

We see a lot of promise in AI browser features making your online experience smoother, more helpful, and free from the everyday disruptions that break your flow. But browsers made by AI companies ask you to make a hard choice — either use AI all the time or don’t use it at all.

We’re focused on making the best browser, which means recognizing that everyone has different needs. For some, AI is part of everyday life. For others, it’s useful only occasionally. And many are simply curious about what it can offer, but unsure where to start.

Regardless of your choice, with Firefox, you’re in control.

You can continue using Firefox as you always have for the most customizable experience, or switch from classic to Private Window for the most private browsing experience. And now, with AI Window, you have the option to opt in to our most intelligent and personalized experience yet — providing you with new ways to interact with the web.

Why is investing in AI important for Firefox?

With AI becoming a more widely adopted interface to the web, the principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for user agency are critical to keeping it free, open, and accessible to all. As an independent browser, we are well positioned to uphold these principles.

While others are building AI experiences that keep you locked in a conversational loop, we see a different path — one where AI serves as a trusted companion, enhancing your browsing experience and guiding you outward to the broader web.

We believe standing still while technology moves forward doesn’t benefit the web or humanity. That’s why we see it as our responsibility to shape how AI integrates into the web — in ways that protect and give people more choice, not less.

Help us shape the future of the web

Our success has always been driven by our community of users and developers, and we’ll continue to rely on you as we explore how AI can serve the web — without ever losing focus on our commitment to build what matters most to our users: a Firefox that remains fast, secure and private.

Join us by contributing to open-source projects and sharing your ideas on Mozilla Connect.