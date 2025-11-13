The writer behind ‘Diary of a Sad Black Woman’ on making space for feelings online

Here at Mozilla, we are the first to admit the internet isn’t perfect, but we know the internet is pretty darn magical. The internet opens up doors and opportunities, allows for human connection, and lets everyone find where they belong — their corners of the internet. We all have an internet story worth sharing. In My Corner Of The Internet, we talk with people about the online spaces they can’t get enough of, the sites and forums that shaped them, and how they would design their own corner of the web.

We caught up with Jacque Aye, the author behind “Diary of a Sad Black Woman.” She talks about blogging culture, writing fiction for “perpetually sighing adults” and Lily Allen’s new album.

What is an internet deep dive that you can’t wait to jump back into?

Right now, I’m deep diving into Lily Allen’s newest album! Not for the gossip, although there’s plenty of that to dive into, but for the psychology behind it all. I appreciate creatives who share so vulnerably but in nuanced and honest ways. Sharing experiences is what makes us feel human, I think. The way she outlined falling in love, losing herself, struggling with insecurities, and feeling numb was so relatable to me. Now, would I share as many details? Probably not. But I do feel her.

What was the first online community you engaged with?

Blogger. I was definitely a Blogger baby, and I used to share my thoughts and outfits there, the same way I currently share on Substack. I sometimes miss those times and my little oversharing community. Most people didn’t really have personal brands then, so everything felt more authentic, anonymous and free.

What is the one tab you always regret closing?

Substack! I always find the coolest articles, save the tab, then completely forget I meant to read it, ahhhh.

What can you not stop talking about on the internet right now?

I post about my books online to an obsessive and almost alarming degree, ha. I’ve been going on and on about my weird, whimsical, and woeful novels, and people seem to resonate with that. I describe my work as Lemony Snicket meets a Boots Riley movie, but for perpetually sighing adults. I also never, ever shut up about my feelings. You can even read my diary online. For free. On Substack.

If you could create your own corner of the internet, what would it look like?

I feel super lucky to have my own little corner of the internet! In my corner, we love wearing cute outfits, listening to sad girl music, watching Tim Burton movies, and reading about flawed women going through absurd trials.

What articles and/or videos are you waiting to read/watch right now?

I can’t wait to settle in and watch Knights of Guinevere! It looks so, so good, and I adore the creator.

What is your favorite corner of the internet?

This will seem so random, but right now, besides Substack, I’m really loving Threads. People are so vulnerable on there, and so willing to share personal stories and ask for help and advice. I love any space where I can express the full range of my feelings… and also share my books and outfits, ha.

How do you imagine the next version of the internet supporting creators who lead with emotion and care?

I really hope the next version of the internet reverts back to the days of Blogger and Tumblr. Where people could design their spaces how they see fit, integrate music and spew their hearts out without all the judgment.

Jacque Aye is an author and writes “Diary of a Sad Black Woman” on Substack. As a woman who suffers from depression and social anxiety, she’s made it her mission to candidly share her experiences with the hopes of helping others dealing with the same. This extends into her fiction work, where she pens tales about woeful women trying their best, with a surrealist, magical touch. Inspired by authors like Haruki Murakami, Sayaka Murata, and Lemony Snicket, Jacque’s stories are dark, magical, and humorous with a hint… well, a bunch… of absurdity.