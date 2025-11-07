Introducing early access for Firefox Support for Organizations

Increasingly, businesses, schools, and government institutions deploy Firefox at scale for security, resilience, and data sovereignty. Organizations have fine-grained administrative and orchestration control of the browser’s behavior using policies with Firefox and the Extended Support Release (ESR). Today, we’re opening early access to Firefox Support for Organizations, a new program that begins operation in January 2026.

What Firefox Support for Organizations offers

Support for Organizations is a dedicated offering for teams who need private issue triage and escalation, defined response times, custom development options, and close collaboration with Mozilla’s engineering and product teams.

Private support channel : Access a dedicated support system where you can open private help tickets directly with expert support engineers. Issues are triaged by severity level, with defined response times and clear escalation paths to ensure timely resolution.



: Access a dedicated support system where you can open private help tickets directly with expert support engineers. Issues are triaged by severity level, with defined response times and clear escalation paths to ensure timely resolution. Discounts on custom development: Paid support customers get discounts on custom development work for integration projects, compatibility testing, or environment-specific needs. With custom development as a paid add-on to support plans, Firefox can adapt with your infrastructure and third-party updates.



Paid support customers get discounts on custom development work for integration projects, compatibility testing, or environment-specific needs. With custom development as a paid add-on to support plans, Firefox can adapt with your infrastructure and third-party updates. Strategic collaboration: Gain early insight into upcoming development and help shape the Firefox Enterprise roadmap through direct collaboration with Mozilla’s team.

Support for Organizations adds a new layer of help for teams and businesses that need confidential, reliable, and customized levels of support. All Firefox users will continue to have full access to existing public resources including documentation, the knowledge base, and community forums, and we’ll keep improving those for everyone in future. Support plans will help us better serve users who rely on Firefox for business-critical and sensitive operations.

Get in touch for early access

If these levels of support are interesting for your organization, get in touch using our inquiry form and we’ll get back to you with more information.