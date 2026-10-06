Every October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month reminds us the importance of protecting our digital lives.



The theme for 2026 is ‘Don’t Make It Easy for Them,’ with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) providing simple, actionable steps users can take to make it harder for cybercriminals to attack.



Everyone wants to be safe online, but one of the most common excuses we hear is “I don’t have the time or the money to invest in it right now.” Well, we have good news: you can improve your online security easily, for the low price of $0.



Firefox provides several free features designed to make it easier to protect your online life and harder for cybercriminals to target you.

Password manager: Use a unique password for every account

Reused passwords are one of the easiest ways attackers break into multiple accounts. If one site is breached, your login details could be tested on many others.



Firefox’s free password manager can generate and securely store a strong, unique password per site, which is the single highest-leverage fix against password stuffing. For convenience, Firefox can automatically fill in your saved login information the next time you access a previously visited site. However, you still have the option to turn off password saving for specific websites, or completely if you’re using a shared device or simply prefer to enter it each time.



You can manage your stored logins on a singular device at any time. To get a head start, you also have the option to import passwords saved on several other popular browsers. In addition, you can create a free Mozilla account to safely sync them across your signed-in devices.

VPN: Privacy built into the browser

Imagine you’re settling into a corner table at a bustling airport cafe, checking some emails on your phone before you board your flight. Or perhaps you took your laptop to the campus library to finally start that research paper you’ve been putting off. Maybe you’re polishing off that last presentation slide between sessions at an out-of-state conference.



While these moments are routine, connecting to public Wi-Fi anywhere can open a small window of risk – as your IP address, approximate location, and browsing activity can be more exposed on networks you don’t control.



That’s where Firefox’s free built-in, browser-based VPN steps in. While Firefox already encrypts your traffic with HTTPS, the built-in VPN feature routes your browsing traffic through a proxy network, hiding your IP address before it reaches a website. This means the sites you visit will see a proxy IP address instead of your own. It offers an industry-leading 50 gigabytes of free VPN-browsing each month, with no extension or extra app to install. Simply sign in, turn it on, and start browsing.



Firefox’s free built-in VPN first launched on desktop in March, later expanding to Android in July. Unlike a standalone or full-service VPN, it’s designed specifically to protect your browsing traffic within Firefox, not your entire device. This means apps, downloads, and other system traffic are not routed through the browser-based VPN. For people who need broader, device-wide VPN protection, Mozilla also offers a separate paid VPN service.



You can check the full list of regions where built-in VPN in Firefox is currently available here, and learn more about the differences between Firefox’s free built-in VPN and Mozilla VPN here.

Relay: Contain the damage of any one breach

Think about how often you give out your personal email address – for an online purchase, RSVPing to an event, or signing up to a new app. Each time, you trust the site owner will protect your information, but, spam piles up and breaches can still happen – even when you think you’re being careful.



Firefox Relay gives you a smarter way to share. Instead of handing out your real email address, this feature provides secure, random email masks to use any time a website, store, or app asks you for your information. It forwards messages to your real email, while keeping your identity hidden to senders. This means if one service gets compromised, your other accounts stay safe.



You can also use Relay in the U.S. and Canada to shield your phone number, so you can receive calls and texts through masks and reply without exposing your real number.



The best part? To make protecting your privacy even easier, Firefox increased its limit to 50 free email masks earlier this year, allowing you to shield dozens of logins at no cost.

Browse freely: Firefox protects you by default

Even if you sometimes forget to use Firefox protection tools like password manager, VPN, and Relay, there are multiple always-on features operating within the browser to help keep your session secure and private. These include enhanced tracking protection to block hidden scripts and known trackers that follow you across the web, browser fingerprinting protection to prevent sites from building a unique profile of your device, and warnings about deceptive or malicious websites.



Together, Firefox’s individual and always-on security features work to help keep your browsing safe and your data private. So, this Cybersecurity Awareness Month, take a moment to build new habits, try out our free cybersecurity tools, and make life more difficult for cybercriminals. Small steps add up, and we are here to help. Stay safe, stay smart, and keep exploring the web with confidence on Firefox.