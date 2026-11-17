Taxi-top advertisement image created for illustrative purposes

This week, Firefox is taking over the streets around the Moscone Center in San Francisco, where Microsoft is holding Ignite, its biggest conference of the year.

While they talk about what’s next for Windows, Firefox is taking over the surrounding streets to remind them of what they haven’t fixed: Microsoft hasn’t changed the concerning design practices that undermine their users’ choices, including keeping people’s chosen default browser.

We are running an ad campaign that is styled like personal-injury lawyer ads. All we ask is that you call us and tell us what you think of Microsoft’s tactics to undermine browser choice.

The hotline is real. Call 1-855-25-FIREFOX and you can leave a message where you can make your point. We want to ensure that Microsoft understands a real problem they are creating. We are doing this publicly because we previously shared and discussed research proving this problem with Microsoft and have yet to see meaningful action.

In July, Mozilla released Over The Edge 2.0, the second independent report from deceptive design experts Dr. Harry Brignull and Cennydd Bowles on how Windows, Edge, Bing, and Copilot are designed to lead people away from the browser they chose. The researchers have published their proof so anyone can check it. A hundred days later, we discovered that for people outside the European Economic Area, almost nothing has changed:

Windows Search and Widgets open links in Edge instead of the default browser.

Even if you set another browser as the default, Windows will still keep Edge as the default for common file types like PDF.

Windows Backup attempts to silently make Edge the default when restoring a PC.

Copilot opens web links in Edge in all regions tested, including Europe.

The point is, there *is* a fairer version of Windows out there. Microsoft built it for Europe, where the Digital Markets Act demanded it. Same Windows, same Edge, different design choices. Everywhere else, including the US, UK, and India, they get the version that can override their choice.

We showed the report to Microsoft and discussed it with them before any of this was released to the public. We’ve asked for two things: one, to give every Windows user the fairer designs that already live in Europe; and two, to stop the remaining practices, like Copilot, that persist everywhere. None have been shipped.

So we took the complaint to Microsoft’s own conference. Ignite is where Microsoft discusses what’s next for Windows. And we thought it was a good place to ask if respect for people’s choice in the browser is part of that future.

If this has happened to you, call the number below.

Microsoft can do better. And it has, for the people in Europe. Until it does so everywhere, keep calling 1-855-25-FIREFOX and let your voice be heard.