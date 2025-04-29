You asked, we built it: Firefox tab groups are here 

What happens when 4,500 people ask for the same feature? At Firefox, we build it.

Firefox tab groups now available

Tab groups have long been the most requested idea on Mozilla Connect – our community platform – and thanks to thousands of votes, comments and passionate feedback, it’s finally here. 🎉

But this is more than just a feature launch. It’s the story of what happens when community insight, real-world pain points, and a whole lot of curiosity come together.

A feature the community asked for, loud and clear

Just one day after Mozilla Connect quietly launched in March 2022, a request for tab groups appeared. We hadn’t even promoted the platform. There were no announcements. But the community found Mozilla Connect and rallied behind the request for tab groups.

“It’s still the number one most upvoted post on Mozilla Connect,” said Jon Siddoway, who helps surface user insights to Firefox teams. “Even when the feature was in beta, people were still voting for it and saying, ‘We want this.’”

At Mozilla, we work hard to make Firefox the best browser for you. Last year, we shared what we were working on – features that help you stay organized, like our handy sidebar, vertical tabs and tab groups. As we noted then, community feedback directly shaped what came next.

That early request kicked off a collaboration between the Firefox team and community. Before any code was written, Jon summarized comments, tracked trends across 64+ pages of feedback and brought key themes to the team.

That enthusiasm spilled into beta testing. Before the official invite to community members went out, many of them discovered the hidden toggle in the Nightly release, turned it on themselves, and started sharing how to use it. The team watched, learned and iterated from the sidelines.

Listening and learning from thousands of voices

Stefan Smagula, product manager for the tabs group feature, didn’t just skim the posts – he dove in.

“I read Mozilla Connect every day for the first month,” he said. “Sometimes the ideas confirmed what we were already thinking. Other times they were totally new and unexpected, like requests for nested tab groups.”

But with over 1,000 comments and many differing opinions, how do you make decisions?

“You try to get to the underlying needs behind each request,” Stefan explained. “Instead of just implementing one person’s idea, you look for the broader pattern — the thing that could help the most people.”

This approach helped shape a feature that balances flexibility with simplicity. With tab groups, you can drag and drop tabs into organized groups, label them by name or color, and stay focused. Whether you’re a minimalist with 10 tabs or a power user juggling 10,000 (seriously — one of our colleagues does this), tab groups can help.

Keep it together — group your tabs by trip, work, or whatever you need!

“Tab groups aren’t just about decluttering,” Stefan said. “It’s about reclaiming your flow and finding focus again.”

It also reinforced the team’s belief that done is never truly done.

What’s next: Make tab groups smarter

Once early testers began using tab groups in Firefox Nightly and Beta, feedback kept rolling in – both on Mozilla Connect and in places like Reddit and X, where Stefan scouts for feedback. Many users wanted less friction and more flow when managing their tabs, which inspired the team to explore the next step: having the browser help organize things automatically.

Now, the team is experimenting with smart tab groups, a new AI-powered feature that suggests names and groups based on the tabs you have open. Other browsers might send your tab info to the cloud, but Firefox keeps it on your device. Your tabs stay private and never leave your device.

“I used to have 30 windows open, each with 30 or 40 tabs. Smart tab groups changed the way I work. It made it easier to find what I need and resume tasks faster,” said Stefan.

It’s just the beginning of what’s possible when you pair smart tech with real human needs.

Thank you – and keep the ideas coming

This feature wouldn’t exist without you. Your upvotes, comments, ideas and testing helped bring it to life.

As Stefan put it: “It’s extremely motivating to know how many people want this. It makes the hard work easier and more meaningful.”

So if you’ve ever felt tab overload — or if you just want your browser to feel a bit more like your own — try out tab groups. Share what you love and what you’d change.

You can join the conversation anytime on Mozilla Connect. 💬