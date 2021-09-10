Matrix 4, Blue’s Clues, #StarTrekDay and More — Everything That’s Old is New Again in This Week’s Top Shelf

At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.



Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.



Here’s what made it to the Top Shelf for the week of September 6, 2021, in no particular order.

{Nostalgia has entered the chat}

This week saw people online reacting to pop-culture references that are making a comeback. As one person put it: “It’s the 90s again, baby!”

And while 1990 was NOT, in fact, 10 years ago, it looks like our childhood is back in full force!

Steve from Blues Clues is going to save 2021. — Stacey Grant (@Stacey_Grant91) September 7, 2021

steve from blues clues hitting us right in the chest



2021 just keeps on rolling https://t.co/9xzmZy5Iw3 — Matt Adams (@themattadams) September 7, 2021

Given that “Star Trek” is turning 55, it’s actually impressive fans can stay up late enough to watch this Trek day thing. Beam up, tune in, clap off. — Brian Lowry (@blowryontv) September 9, 2021

someone from the audience at star trek day just yelled "spoil it!" at the strange new worlds panel's hesitancy to say anything about the show, and they are my new hero — kayti burt (@kaytiburt) September 9, 2021

The Matrix is back. The Sopranos is back. Self-aware slasher movies are back. Princess Diana is back (sort of). It's the '90s again, baby. — Chris Evangelista @ TIFF (@cevangelista413) September 9, 2021

Sure there are lots of amazing shots in the new MATRIX trailer but we all know there’s one iconic image. pic.twitter.com/QNz18g92P4 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 9, 2021

…matrix 4 might be enough to get the pod out of hiatus… — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) September 10, 2021

And now, for the Top Shelf Best of — :

Best “Response to Big Tech” Tweet

I love NFTs, but a bouncy house to let the kids tire themselves out while I have a beer is a close second. — KΞvin R◎se (@kevinrose) September 6, 2021 Best “Keeping it Real About Journalism” Tweet

these are truly insane amounts of money to pay for a journalism degree https://t.co/BG6KaZyY7z pic.twitter.com/ZFndxWBCFL — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) September 10, 2021

Best “Right in the Feels” Tweet