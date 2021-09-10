search
Download Firefox
search

Search

Internet Culture

Matrix 4, Blue’s Clues, #StarTrekDay and More — Everything That’s Old is New Again in This Week’s Top Shelf

calendar September 10, 2021
author

At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.

Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.

Here’s what made it to the Top Shelf for the week of September 6, 2021, in no particular order.

{Nostalgia has entered the chat}

This week saw people online reacting to pop-culture references that are making a comeback. As one person put it: “It’s the 90s again, baby!”
And while 1990 was NOT, in fact, 10 years ago, it looks like our childhood is back in full force!

And now, for the Top Shelf Best of — :

Best “Response to Big Tech” Tweet

Best “Keeping it Real About Journalism” Tweet

Best “Right in the Feels” Tweet

Share on Twitter

Related Articles

online friendship
Internet Culture

Did internet friends fill the gaps left by social distance?

Read More
Internet Culture

Doomscrolling, ads in texting, Theranos NOT Thanos, and more are the tweets on this week’s #TopShelf

Read More
winner of the future connection college essay contest
Pocket

Reflection: Embracing My Undulating Image

Read More