Doomscrolling, ads in texting, Theranos NOT Thanos, and more are the tweets on this week’s #TopShelf

At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.



Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.



Here’s what made it to the Top Shelf for the week of August 30, 2021, in no particular order.

My Gmail keeps flagging every NYFW invite as "potentially unsafe" and I'm like babe… you don't even kno… — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) September 1, 2021

it really is crazy that we live our lives trying to build new spaces that feel intimate, away from commerce and then have to abandon them once they weasel their way in https://t.co/d0oqEUUIBV — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) September 1, 2021

I'm never going to start a company but if I did I would embellish my startup's founding story just a tiny little bit each time I told it. — Ryan Lawler (@ryanlawler) September 2, 2021

it's not doomscrolling it's catastrophe refreshing — 𝚍𝚘𝚍𝚊𝚒 𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝 (@dodaistewart) September 2, 2021

Great thread unveiling the structural & systemic forces that enable disinfo across a range of issues over time. Doesn’t matter if it’s vax today, elections yesterday, or the next thing tmrw. Comes down to power, access, & money. Those with it will work to keep it at all costs. https://t.co/8qCn3I0my3 — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) August 30, 2021

a very funny genre of PR pitch is like, "here’s why, if i were in charge of theranos, i wouldn’t have done ANY frauds!”

lol ok — erin griffith (@eringriffith) September 3, 2021

I’m confused on where the “Theranos Trial” fits in the Marvel Universe. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 1, 2021

"I want to think that what drove my fixation to watch every possible Hurricane Ida video until I finally passed out last night still has to do with the novelty of the platform, the immediacy of our ability to share our individual realities." https://t.co/HdjzQwpySo — Danny Groner (@DannyGroner) September 3, 2021

If artwork is worth millions of dollars and our lives increasingly take place online, then there’s no reason NFTs and digital art shouldn’t also command significant value. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 2, 2021