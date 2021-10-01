Miracle Whip, Finstas, #InternationalPodcastDay, and #FreeBritney all made the Top Shelf this week

At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.

Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.

Here’s what made it to the Top Shelf for the week of September 27, 2021, in no particular order.

From Licorice Pizza to McRibs to #NationalCoffeeDay, food-related topics boiled to the top of the trends this week on Twitter, though not every one of them is actually food… we’ll leave you to decide which!

eminem at the grand opening of his 'mom's spaghetti' restaurant in detroit (photo credit: jeremy deputat) pic.twitter.com/AilN5Logbf — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 30, 2021

why is miracle whip trending lol — real kraft mayo (@RealKraftMayo) September 28, 2021

This immigrant child has never tasted Miracle Whip. I am ok with that. — BarbaraOrtutay (@BarbaraOrtutay) September 29, 2021

seeing that PTA cast philip seymour hoffman's son as the lead in licorice pizza pic.twitter.com/4kaZ2NNVlZ — rachel syme (@rachsyme) September 28, 2021

I don’t think we’re taking seriously the very dire possibility that Dune, Eternals, No Time to Die, Licorice Pizza, and The Matrix will all be enjoyable but ultimately forgettable. — Alex Trembath (@atrembath) October 1, 2021

See it's not all bad. https://t.co/1LVZlJc7py — andy serwer (@serwer) September 30, 2021

Also nobody: I prefer a restructured pork patty that looks like a miniature rack of ribs instead of actual cuts of hickory smoked country style rib in Arby's new Real Country Style Rib Sandwich. Available now. pic.twitter.com/8PKqvQNDUb — Arby's (@Arbys) September 30, 2021

The #FreeBritney fan movement was previously dismissed as a social media conspiracy theory. Documentaries have helped the public re-examine the singer's conservatorship.



another cobyline with @wilsonwillywong, who did all the heavy lifting! https://t.co/CJGYju1Uti — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) September 28, 2021

#InternationalPodcastDay!? Could this be my favorite holiday?! I loooooove podcasts. What are some of your favorites right now? 👇🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2021

If you wondered why there are no regulations for child influencers it's because our elected representatives are too busy trying to figure out what "finsta" means https://t.co/AQdfiOZXsG — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) September 30, 2021

Running for office on a pledge to end Finsta — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) September 30, 2021

Sen. Blumenthal, stern-faced, asked Facebook's Antigone Davis, "Will you commit to ending Finsta?"



Davis explained that it's slang for a fake account–not an official Instagram product or service. — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) September 30, 2021