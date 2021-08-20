Cybersecurity, Facebook data, OnlyFans update and more are on this week’s Top Shelf

At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.

Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.

Here’s what made it to the Top Shelf for the week of August 16, 2021, in no particular order.

You shouldn't be able to have Instagram ads for items that are sold out! These should be the rules!!! — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) August 19, 2021

I don't know who needs to hear this today but cyber security work is really hard. Even at the entry level, it's difficult work.



People around you too easily forget that because of the curse of knowledge — we can't remember what it was like to not know something we know. — Chris Sanders 🍯 (@chrissanders88) August 18, 2021

networking is for boomers, let’s all just vibe ✨ — Eshita (@eshita) August 19, 2021

The information superhighway triumphs again pic.twitter.com/ZLkwjP8uHP — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) August 18, 2021

Cleared all my group chats and still have this left should I just get a new number pic.twitter.com/14wGdHGxnB — Taylor Lorenz – AWAY ON BOOK LEAVE (@TaylorLorenz) August 19, 2021

2. If you look at Facebook's own analytics site, Crowdtangle, or independent analytics sites they will tell you that the most popular links each day come from right-wing sites like Daily Wire



The new report says the top link on Facebook for Q2 is https://t.co/jLsyOHJ6kz



Huh? — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 19, 2021

If being an adult has taught me anything, it's that the internet will always find new ways to innovate pornography and then fuck over the people who make it. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) August 19, 2021

sorry I'm just absolutely losing my mind at the idea of an entire industry of media professionals allowing Facebook to dictate what kind of content does best and the sixth most-viewed link on the whole damn site is "https://t.co/LoO0OZ2JjS" pic.twitter.com/tM6qXBIS6g — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) August 19, 2021

i should’ve realized only fans was gonna pull something like this in march when they kept asking me, a writer, to use the platform to sell blogs. i was like, ‘you guys know what you do…right?’ turns out…no? — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) August 19, 2021