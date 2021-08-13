Fall Plans vs. the Delta Variant, Deciphering Gen Z’s use of emojis, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and more are on this week’s Top Shelf

At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.

Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.

Here’s what made it to the Top Shelf for the week of August 9, 2021, in no particular order.

Just for fun, call a young person 'the bomb' today as praise, just to see what happens. — joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) August 13, 2021

Couples around the country currently coming to terms with how much domestic work they actually do at home. #Census — Avani Dias (@AvaniDias) August 9, 2021

My fall plans. The Delta variant. pic.twitter.com/dW2b4DFOlZ — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) August 12, 2021

NFT folks: please stop sending me your tokens! I'm not going to write about them and I have to burn them or send them back, which costs gas and is generally annoying. — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) August 12, 2021

I have wondered what the deal is with the ethnic aisle since I was a kid grocery shopping with my dad in the Dallas suburbs. In my latest piece, I got some answers. https://t.co/ekYab9CoTj — Priya Krishna (@priyakrishna) August 10, 2021

I did it 😌 https://t.co/kcM4Mk0Hhs — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 9, 2021

I sat down with Apple’s Craig Federighi to talk about the company’s child protection features.



He spoke about the stumbles the company made in the announcement. I pushed him to explain everything in plain english.



Here’s the exclusive video interview:https://t.co/ZpcXfns05j — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) August 13, 2021

I’m trying to figure out his deal but I have a toddler, who’s loud and arguably more annoying than a tiktok influencer — Rani Molla (@ranimolla) August 13, 2021

Gen Z is so goddamn inscrutable https://t.co/GKxgJgsIYU pic.twitter.com/PL94ZGwA24 — Eliot Brown (@eliotwb) August 9, 2021